Micah Parsons has been one of the most dominant players in the entire NFL during his career with the Dallas Cowboys so far. In just three years, he has already totaled 40.5 sacks and finished among the top three in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in each of his seasons to go with his three All-Pro selections.

There is no doubt that he is an absolute force on the football field, but apparently, Parsons believes he could have success in other professional sports as well. He recently claimed in an interview via House of Highlights that if he were to play in the NBA he would be able to average 20 points per game.

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud quickly disagreed with Parsons' claim, saying:

"He's a Cowboy, he's naturally delusional."

Many fans also chimed in on the debate, with many of them criticizing Parsons:

"Micah is turning into one of the most annoying athletes," said another.

"Micah needs to learn humility," stated another.

Other fans jumped in to support Stroud's response:

"CJ's got your number Micah, oh my gosh," posted another.

"Another CJ W," replied another.

While many fans seem to believe that CJ Stroud got the better of Micah Parsons in this debate, it was the Cowboys superstar who made a statement on the basketball court when the two recently faced off. They competed against each other at the NBA Celebrity Game this year during All-Star Weekend, with Parsons turning in an absolutely dominant performance.

Micah Parsons' incredible NBA Celebrity Game

Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud

The Celebrity Game is one of the most popular attractions during the NBA All-Star weekend each year. The 2024 version featured Team Shannon Sharpe against Team Stephen A. Smith as the two coaches with drafted players. Micah Parsons played for Sharpe, while CJ Stroud was on the other side for Smith.

Team Shannon came away with a solid 100-91 victory in the exhibition game, and Parsons was one of the biggest reasons. He showed off his elite athleticism with a massive 37 points and 16 rebounds on his way to being named the MVP of the game.

While this is far from proving that Parson could average 20 points per game in the NBA, as he claimed and Stroud disputed, it at least shows that he can hold his own on the court. The catch is that this was against other celebrities, including many non-athletes, so if he were playing with professional basketball players, his numbers may have looked much different.