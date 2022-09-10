"People still watch that clown", "Dude literally does zero research" - NFL fans show Stephen A. Smith no mercy after he picks Chargers to score most points but lose to Raiders in Week 1

Everyone makes mistakes. However, when you are on TV like Stephen A. Smith, mistakes are often severely criticized by millions of people around the world.

Unfortunately for Stephen A, his latest slip-up made people do a double take. At the end of ESPN First Take today, host Molly Qerim asked Smith who the highest-scoring team will be in Week 1. He picked the Chargers as many people would have.

But this is where it gets interesting. When Qerim asked Smith to pick the winner out of the Chargers and Raiders game, he controversially picked the Raiders.

As NFL fans caught wind of this, they came hard and fast at Smith, with one fan saying he does zero research and it shows.

"Dude literally does 0 research and it constantly shows."

Another fan posted in awe that people still watch the analyst.

"And people still watch that clown! LOL!"

Twitter users were ruthless in their takes.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman So.... Stephen A Smith actually took the Chargers to outscore the Raiders but the Raiders to win the game.



ESPN is overworking the poor guy.



So.... Stephen A Smith actually took the Chargers to outscore the Raiders but the Raiders to win the game.ESPN is overworking the poor guy. https://t.co/9QVFCg6znq

As we know, the internet is an unforgiving place and fans were quick to jump all over Stephen A's mistake.

ScrappyV1 @ScrappyV1 @JomboyMedia He & Skip were a perfect pair of clowns. @JomboyMedia He & Skip were a perfect pair of clowns.

Nicky Bets @itsNickyBets @JomboyMedia that’s why they pay him the big bucks! dude sees the future @JomboyMedia that’s why they pay him the big bucks! dude sees the future

With Stephan A. Smith on the chopping block, the Chargers and Raiders are set to square off

The NFL season kicked off yesterday as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills put the reigning Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams to the sword 31-10.

As for the AFC West matchup, the Raiders were responsible for knocking the Chargers out of the playoffs last year in dramatic fashion. The division is absolutely stacked with incredible talent this year, so winning games within the division is paramount for making it to the postseason.

The division was already reasonably good after last season. But this past offseason, several superstars in Russell Wilson, Randy Gregory, JC Jackson, Khalil Mack, Davante Adams, and Chandler Jones have also joined the division.

Fans will have a show on their hands this season as they'll get to see these teams square off for most of the regular season. To start the show, the Raiders and Chargers will renew their hostilites in Week 1.

Just don't ask Stephen A who will score the most points or who will win the game.

