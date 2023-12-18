Just when everything is going well for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have other plans. The AFC East team humiliated the Cowboys at home 31-10. That defeat snaps Dallas’ five-game winning streak.

Losing by 21 points could also derail Prescott’s chances of winning this season’s NFL Most Valuable Player award. He has been playing lights out, especially during the victorious five-game stretch. However, his subpar performance raises more questions than answers about Dallas’ capability come the playoffs.

Football fans dismiss Dak Prescott as an MVP contender after disappointing Week 15 output

Coming into the game, the current longest-tenured starting quarterback in the National Football League had 312 completions for 3,505 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

However, Dak Prescott failed to register a touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills. The last time that happened was during their season opener against the New York Giants. Worst yet, he had an interception while finishing with a season-low 134 yards on 21 completions.

That stat line had one football fan saying:

“Haha. Dak Prescott MVP. THE Guy can’t win on the road.”

Another NFL follower chimed in:

“Dak Prescott can even choke in the fantasy playoffs. Prolific.”

Here are other reactions to Prescott’s subpar showing in Week 15 on the road against the Bills.

As the commenters mentioned, this performance diminishes Prescott’s MVP chances. He looked good last week when he threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns against the defending NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles. He also had 15 touchdowns against one pick in the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak.

Conversely, his fellow MVP frontrunner, quarterback Brock Purdy, torched the Arizona Cardinals with four touchdown passes despite briefly exiting the game due to injury.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys continue to struggle against tougher competition

Aside from dropping their road record this season to 3-4, the Cowboys haven’t done well against stronger teams. That’s another knock against Prescott’s MVP chances.

While they defeated the Eagles in Week 14, the San Francisco 49ers humiliated them with a 42-10 blowout. Likewise, the 49ers and the Eagles are the only squads they’ve faced with winning records coming into Week 15.

Worst yet, losing to the Bills keeps the door open for Philadelphia to regain the NFC East lead. Therefore, there’s a possibility that the Cowboys will open the playoffs on the road.

But all is not lost on Prescott and the Cowboys because they have three regular-season games left. They can start to bounce back and finish strong in Week 16 when they visit the Miami Dolphins.