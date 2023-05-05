Losses hurt and for San Francisco 49ers receiver/running back Deebo Samuel, last year's NFC Championship game loss still stings. The 49ers were run off the field in the 31-7 loss, but there were mitigating circumstances.

With backup quarterback Brock Purdy coming in for Jimmy Garoppolo, who was injured halfway through the year, all was sunny for the 49ers. However, in the NFC Championship game, Purdy was injured, thrusting third string QB Josh Johnson into the game.

Johnson, coincidentallly, was injured as well, forcing Christian McCaffrey to play quarterback. Samuel was asked via Complex which team he hated the most, he replied the Eagles because they lost with 10 players. Fans have trolled Samuel, with one calling him a cry baby.

"What a cry baby."

Other fans then took shots at the 49ers star over his comments with many trolling him because of it.

garrett @jalenreagors @NFL_DovKleiman @Complex He 100% has to be the biggest sore loser in the NFL right ? @NFL_DovKleiman @Complex He 100% has to be the biggest sore loser in the NFL right ?

Isko @Isko_5 @NFL_DovKleiman @Complex This man's really still talking about something that happened 3 months ago. Salt is unreal. @NFL_DovKleiman @Complex This man's really still talking about something that happened 3 months ago. Salt is unreal.

It appears that most NFL fans don't like that Samuel is still talking about the game that happened months ago. The circumstances were odd to say the least as two quarterbacks went off the field, but the 49ers had to finish the game somehow. It meant that the Eagles took control of the game with ease.

Deebo Samuel and 49ers hoping to return to NFC Championship game in 2023

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers were one of the best teams in the NFL last season. It would have made for interesting viewing had Purdy not been injured during the game.

But that's in the past now (even though Deebo won't let it go, it seems), and the 49ers can look forward to a new season where they perhaps go one better.

The quarterback situation is a must-watch as well. Trey Lance is coming back from his injury, as is Purdy. The 49ers also have Sam Darnold waiting in the wings.

Just who Kyle Shanahan goes with will be a top story across all media outlets when the decision is finally made.

One thing is for sure, Deebo Samuel can't wait to get another crack at the Eagles with a full roster to choose from this time around. It is quickly developing into a rivalry, with Deebo Samuel at the center of it.

