Travis Kelce did not do much in the Kansas City Chiefs' 32-29 defeat of the Buffalo Bills in last week's AFC Championship Game, catching just two passes for 19 yards. However, he taunted Damar Hamlin after Patrick Mahomes rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter, and it has resulted in a significant fine.

On Saturday, the NFL announced that the superstar tight end had been docked $11,255 for the act.

And much outrage lingered:

"WHY WASN'T HE FLAGGED?"

More of it can be seen below:

"So much for player safety," one lamented.

"So the league admits it should have been a penalty," another thought.

"Should have been 100 times that much - Kelce is a chronic a***** and whiner," another demanded.

Other players besides Travis Kelce who were fined on Conference Championship Game Sunday

After the taunt, Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips came over and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Travis Kelce. He was given a $6,722 fine for unnecessary roughness.

Linebacker Matt Milano was also docked that same amount for grabbing an opposing player's facemask in the fourth quarter.

Over in the NFC Championship Game, two members of the victorious Philadelphia Eagles were fined: AJ Brown lost the same amount as Kelce for grabbing Marshon Lattimore's facemask (the cornerback was assessed a pass interference penalty) in the second quarter.

The Washington Commanders, meanwhile, saw cornerback Benjamin St. Juste docked $16,883 for using a hip-drop tackle, also in the fourth quarter.

Travis Kelce has a message to Eagles before Super Bowl

Now that the AFCCG is out of the way, Travis Kelce can now focus on the Super Bowl. During the season finale of his elder brother Jason's talk show "They Call It Late Night" on Saturday, he said:

“Go Birds, baby. I’m a Jason Kelce fanatic, dude. I love that guy, man. I still got all the gang green from your guys’ Super Bowls and your run in Philly. I still got some Philly pride, man. I’m wishing the best for those guys, but go Birds.”

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 PM ET on Fox.

