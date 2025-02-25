  • home icon
  NFL fans speculate over Geno Smith's cryptic tweet amid Raiders rumors: "Leaving Seattle for Las Vegas?" 

NFL fans speculate over Geno Smith's cryptic tweet amid Raiders rumors: "Leaving Seattle for Las Vegas?" 

By Param Nagda
Modified Feb 25, 2025 04:16 GMT
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
NFL fans speculate over Geno Smith's cryptic tweet amid Raiders rumors - Source: Imagn

On Monday, Seattle Seahawks star Geno Smith sent social media into a frenzy with a cryptic post on X/Twitter. The quarterback posted a famous GIF featuring Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James walking out of a press conference.

The veteran has only one year left on his contract with the Seahawks and has been negotiating a contract extension with the franchise. However, his post, which had no caption and did not precede or follow any reports, prompted fans on social media to speculate that talks between the quarterback and the front office hadn't gone smoothly and he was hinting at an exit from Seattle:

Some were convinced that the quarterback was leaving the Seahawks to reunite with former head coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas:

"Leaving Seattle for Las Vegas?" @BoltUpYo wrote.
"Come to the raiders and bring yo cousin Jermiah Smith," @Chino added.
"My Goat Geno to the Raiders?" @JarvisCards said.

Do you think Geno Smith should reunite with Pete Caroll and become the Raiders' next quarterback? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

