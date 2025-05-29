Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has apparently already played his final days with the Miami Dolphins. On Wednesday evening, he shared on X that he was ready to begin his "next chapter."

In his post, Ramsey also referenced previous teams and cities he played in.

"For the record btw, I’ve loved every city I’ve played in & the fans who supported," Ramsey wrote. "The anger is very misplaced at times but sometimes valid too. But real ones kno the intentions always solid! … A new chapter awaits."

Ramsey's post comes just about two months after Dolphins general manager Chris Grier announced a trade was imminent.

Fans on social media weren't pleased with the team for being unable to retain Ramsey after signing him to a three-year, $72.3 million deal in September 2024.

"Dolphins are a poverty franchise," a fan said.

Jalen Ramsey's post insinuating that a trade was likely complete probably won't be announced until after June 1. After that date, Ramsey's contract's dead salary cap space would be spread across two years instead of just one year, making it more manageable for Miami to work around.

"Is he being released??" one fan asked.

"Still think hes got a lot left in the tank to help a team?" one fan questioned regarding Ramsey's production level.

"New story. New Life. Maybee a ring," predicted another.

Some fans were eager to find out the details of the trade and who would pay his $20 million salary for the 2025 season. Some fans also felt confident that Ramsey could be headed back to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that drafted him in 2016.

"A. Who is gonna take on the salary B. Did the Dolphins cave in and take pre of the salary?" another asked.

"Deal must be done...just waiting for June 1 to be finalized," another person suggested.

Mike McDaniel denied Dolphins were close to trading Jalen Ramsey

Just hours before Jalen Ramsey's cryptic post had many fans assuming he was traded, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel gave little information on the matter. During OTAs on Wednesday, reporters asked McDaniel if there was any update in trade news regarding Ramsey.

"I mean, quite honestly, zero has changed since the last time I said anything about him," McDaniel said.

Whether a deal was agreed upon after McDaniel spoke to reporters or perhaps he was attempting to stay tight-lipped all remains a mystery at this point.

