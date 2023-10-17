The Los Angeles Chargers fell to 2-3 after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 6 Monday Night Football showdown. Aside from the Dak Prescott-Justin Herbert showdown, this game also features the chess match between Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore.

Moore was McCarthy’s former offensive coordinator. He left Dallas for Los Angeles to fulfill the same role under Brandon Staley, leaving McCarthy to take over play-calling duties. But one fan took the spotlight beyond the players and the coaches, leading other football followers to question her authenticity.

As the 2023 Week 6 Monday Night Football game continued, the cameras focused on one energetic supporter. Her emotions caught their attention, especially when the Los Angeles Chargers offense was on the field.

She was overly jubilant when Gerald Everett caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to tie the count at 20. However, she felt the world’s weight after Stephon Gilmore intercepted a Herbert pass to seal a 20-17 Dallas Cowboys victory. Before that pick, Micah Parsons had Dallas’ lone sack in the game.

While the fan’s identity is unknown, another NFL follower who saw her reactions had this theory:

“This has to be a Goodell industry plant. I’m convinced this is 10,000 squirrels powered by AI in a skin suit. Chargers fans don’t exist other than Bolt Man”

Another football fan reacted:

“This is an NFL plant. Not real.”

Here are other reactions that seconded those thoughts regarding the viral Chargers fan.

Their fans exist, but most might be in San Diego, California, roughly two hours away from Los Angeles. Ironically, the franchise was initially based in Los Angeles when it played its first NFL season in 1960. They had their home games at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

A year later, they transferred to San Diego and called Balboa Stadium home until 1966. The team stayed in San Diego until the 2016 season. In over five decades, Los Angeles’ AFC team made 13 playoff appearances, four AFC Championship Game trips, and a berth in Super Bowl XXIX.

Chargers in trouble at 2-3?

Staley's crew had a chance to recuperate and heal during their bye. Hence, Austin Ekeler and Joey Bosa suited up in this home game. However, they fell to 2-3 after the Cowboys' defense halted their final drive. They also had their lowest point output in five games this season.

Herbert and company will have a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs next week. They would fall to 2-4 if they lose to their division rivals at Arrowhead Stadium. While Herbert has a 2-4 record against the Chiefs, both victories happened at Arrowhead.