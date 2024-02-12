Super Bowl LVIII is underway, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers looking to add to their collection of Lombardi Trophies (fourth for Kansas City, sixth for San Francisco).

There was much pregame entertainment, which was capped off by acclaimed singer-songwriter Reba McEntire singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" country style.

However, the reception to her rendition was divisive.

What happened in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII?

At the coin toss, which featured key members of the Lahainaluna High School team, the Kansas City Chiefs won the coin toss and elected to kick off.

What ensued was a promising San Francisco 49ers opening drive that featured multiple first downs, only to end with a fumble.

However, the Chiefs failed to get past the 50-yard line on their first drive and had to punt. Consecutive penalties on Trent Williams hurt the 49ers, though, and they had to punt as well.

But then Chase Young sacked Patrick Mahomes to force another punt, and Brock Purdy made some critical throws, mainly to former Chief Chris Conley, to keep the drive alive heading into Quarter 2 with the game scoreless.

Chris Jones seemingly cries during Reba McEntire’s Super Bowl LVIII national anthem performance

One person who may have been moved by McEntire was Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

It is no surprise that the multiple-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler has been the defensive leader of the defending Super Bowl champions, but he entered Super Bowl LVIII with an uncertain future after failing to secure a long-term extension. During media day, he had said:

"It's always been in my plans to be a Chief for life, but that's with the GM and the owner. They got to get together and see where do I fit for the future of this team. If it is [my last game with the Chiefs], these eight years have been more than grateful. Whatever may come out, I put my trust in the higher power and the higher being. I always know whatever it is, it'll work out."

The notion of potentially leaving the only team he has known in his entire career clearly weighed heavily on Jones as “The Star Spangled Banner” was being sung, with cameras catching him crying:

