"He could have possibly been starting for us this year", "Hate the Steelers, love the Buckeyes. This is a pretty cool gesture" - NFL fans react to Steelers' touching gesture for late QB Dwayne Haskins

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away at the age of 24 this April in a road accident. The Steelers will honor the late quarterback throughout the season with a decal of the number three on the back of every player's helmet. A touching gesture that has been met with widespread applause and admiration.

NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the heartwarming move. NFL fans have come together, saying Pittsburgh's gesture was a good thing. Here are some of the comments:

Running back Najee Harris is a team captain for the Steelers. He had talks with head coach Mike Tomlin, which led to Pittsburgh adopting the special homage:

"We want to recognize Dwayne any way possible and every game this year. Putting the three on the back of the helmets is one of them."

Dwayne Haskins was hit by a truck after pulling over his vehicle while looking for a gas station near Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Interstate 595. A toxicology report discovered that he was under the influence during the accident.

He had a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.20 percent at the time of his autopsy. That's more than double the legal limit of .08 percent in Florida.

Dwayne Haskins' football career at Ohio State and NFL

Candlelight Vigil Held for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Dwayne Haskins played two seasons at Ohio State, throwing for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his senior season in 2018. That year, he was the Big Ten Player of the Year and the Sammy Baugh award winner as college football's most outstanding passer.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud wore the late quarterback's jersey during the Buckeyes' spring game this year.

Haskins was selected by the Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, starting 13 games in his two seasons with the team. Following that, he signed with the Steelers last season as a free agent. Haskins was widely expected to compete for the starting role in the 2022 season.

