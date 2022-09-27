NFL fans storm Twitter with hilarious "Let Russ cook" memes as Broncos QB endured another rough day at the office

Quarterback Russell Wilson has had a rough start to his tenure with the Denver Broncos. Although he won his second game with Denver on Sunday night, in a bizarre game against the San Francisco 49ers, neither offense looked strong. It all came down to defensive stoppages and special team plays that made a difference.

Fans took to Twitter during and after the game, poking fun at the term "Let Russ Cook." The term refers to when the quarterback is driving his team up and down the field. However, Wilson went 20/33 with just 184 passing yards and no touchdowns and rushed for just 17 yards. He didn't necessarily show that he was "cooking" with his new offense.

But that didn't stop the hilarious memes from flooding Twitter, comparing Wilson's current performance to the type of cooking it would produce.

Why did the Broncos hire veteran coach Jerry Rosburg?

Nathaniel Hackett is in his first season as the Denver Broncos' head coach. Before taking the job, he was an offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. In Denver's Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Hackett misused his timeouts. This resulted in a situation where kicker Brandon McManus had to try a long 64-yard field goal, which notoriously failed.

Before the Week 3 game against the San Francisco 49ers, Hackett made the decision to hire Jerry Rosburg, a veteran NFL assistant coach. Rosburg will serve as the game management assistant, who will sit in the booth upstairs and make decisions.

Hackett said that the team has been very helpful in trying to help him learn and get better.

“I’m trying to do every single thing I can to put myself in better position to make quicker, faster, more efficient decisions. George, assistant GM Darren Mougey, all those guys have been absolutely spectacular in helping me through that process."

Rosburg, who retired before the 2019-20 NFL season, has decided to return to the league to help the Denver Broncos' first-year head coach with decision-making. Hackett will continue to focus on offensive play-calling for the Broncos, which is his top priority.

Rosburg was the special teams coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens from 2008 to 2018. He held the same position with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and the Cleveland Browns from 2001 to 2006.

