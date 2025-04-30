The Chargers chose the most Jim Harbaugh player imaginable with their first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft when they brought in running back Omarion Hamption to help shore up their offensive backfield. The Los Angeles coach has an approach to the game that is built on a strong offensive line and a power running game.

Omarion Hampton certainly looks capable of powering through some challenges, if his latest viral photo is anything to go by. The running back was seen shaking hands with his new head coach and made Jim Harbaugh look positively tiny next to him. The AFC West team's manager is a former NFL quarterback and stands well above six feet.

NFL fans took to X/Twitter to compare Omarion Hampton to Bruce Banner and his alter ego, The Hulk. Multiple reactions were marveling at his size, and here are some samples.

The bewilderment continued with more comments talking about his size, while some attempted to blame the camera angle for an optical illusion, since Harbaugh is taller than Hampton. Here are some more posts from the social media platform.

"Optical illusion. He’s only 6’ tall. Harbaugh is actually taller" - noted one.

"Yea I think we’ll have a good running game" - deadpanned another.

"Camera magic lol he’s a big dude still" - added a third.

Chargers coach and GM expect Omarion Hampton to bring the power

The Chargers needed receiver help for Justin Herbert, but still chose to go with a running back in the first round. Jim Harbaugh gushed about his latest recruit,

“Fired up to get an outstanding football player who really loves football and can score the ball. I love the production, over 1,600 yards rushing (and) (38) catches out of the backfield (last season). He gives us a real weapon there on all three downs. He’s durable, and an outstanding football player.”

The Chargers' general manager also paid tribute to the rookie's physicality, noting,

“When you watch him, he’s physical, he’s explosive, he’s tough, he’s got great balance, he’s got excellent speed, gets outside, finishes long runs and breaks off big gains. When you watch him in the secondary, he just lowers his shoulders and runs through tackles. Like coach (Harbaugh) said, he also has value as a pass receiver. Just another player to add to the stable and get after it.”

Both comments show that regardless of whether it is a camera illusion, Los Angeles is looking for a power running game from Omarion Hampton.

