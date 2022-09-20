"No QB has ever had it easier", "How much help does this guy need?" - NFL fans left stunned with Tom Brady getting further offensive reinforcement in the form of former Bills star Cole Beasley

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady just cannot get enough. Despite picking up a late 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints over the weekend, the Buccaneers have looked a little lacking on offense. That, however, will not be the case for too long.

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers are set to sign former Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad this week.

The decision comes after Mike Evans picked up a one-game suspension during the win against New Orleans. Julio Jones is also currently injured, as is Chris Godwin. While Beasley's arrival was greeted well by Buccaneers fans (especially with Tampa Bay set to face reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers next), NFL fans as a whole have questioned the signing.

Here's what fans on social media had to say about Tampa Bay signing Beasley to their practice squad:

Adam B @wa2k_1999 @RapSheet No qb has ever had it easier. Always the best coaches, until this year anyway, top o line, an elite d, at least 1 elite weapon... @RapSheet No qb has ever had it easier. Always the best coaches, until this year anyway, top o line, an elite d, at least 1 elite weapon...

benniegaga21 @benniegaga21 @RapSheet Bro needs a god squad to win @RapSheet Bro needs a god squad to win 💀

B|izz @WashedUpBlzzzzz @RapSheet this man brady has had the most helped through out his career smh @RapSheet this man brady has had the most helped through out his career smh

Somehow, between Cole Beasley's vaccination stance and the franchise's injury woes, Tom Brady ended up bearing the brunt of the criticism.

kobby 🤌 @k0bby_



News from @gmfb : The #Buccaneers are signing veteran WR Cole Beasley to their practice squad with the expectation he'll be elevated to the active roster soon, source says. Tom Brady pushed to bring in another veteran pass catcher and has had Beasley on his radar for a while. Brady needs his white slot receivers like humans need oxygen

nick☆ @nickthilv3



News from @gmfb: The #Buccaneers are signing veteran WR Cole Beasley to their practice squad with the expectation he'll be elevated to the active roster soon, source says. Tom Brady pushed to bring in another veteran pass catcher and has had Beasley on his radar for a while. brady is officially washed

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to roll

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers aren't messing around this year, are they? Their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys was less of a win and more of a massacre. Especially with Dak Prescott going off injured, but Tampa Bay's defense has just locked it all down in the first two games of the season.

Their offense, however, hasn't come into any real form yet. Before signing Beasley, their receiving corps looked a bit light. This would have been an issue heading into a Week 3 showdown against Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers.

Mike Evans was slapped with a one-game suspension for his role in the brawl during the win against the Saints. Evans got into an altercation with New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Evans shoved Lattimore to the ground and was suspended by the NFL for violating unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules.

Tampa Bay will also be without Chris Godwin, who sustained a hamstring injury in the Week 1 opener against the Cowboys. Julio Jones is also nursing a knee injury. Beasley's arrival should tide things over for the franchise as they gear up to host the Packers.

Joey Knight @TBTimes_Bulls Cole Beasley had 82 catches each of the previous two seasons for #Bills , and has averaged 74 over past four years. Has career catch percentage of 71.4. By comparison, Chris Godwin's is 71.1. #Bucs Cole Beasley had 82 catches each of the previous two seasons for #Bills, and has averaged 74 over past four years. Has career catch percentage of 71.4. By comparison, Chris Godwin's is 71.1. #Bucs

Beasley, 33, was a free agent until the Buccaneers came calling. The former Bills star has been productive in Buffalo over the last two campaigns, racking up 82 catches in each. He was also named a second-team All-Pro in 2020.

We will see how he gets on in Week 3 against the Packers.

