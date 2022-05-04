"Inconsistencies of how players are punished & to what degree is WACK" - NFL fans call out league's hypocrisy over DeAndre Hopkins suspension

DeAndre Hopkins' suspension by the NFL for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy is a topic of conversation amongst fans. These fans took to social media to point out their arguments.
Liv Moods of Volume Sports, FanDuel, and Fan Controlled Football asserts that while the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver received a six-game suspension, Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley was given a year-long ban for betting:
Moods also added that the punishments are inconsistent and wack:
This San Francisco 49ers fan said he doesn't understand a player getting into trouble for betting unless it was his team:
Kendra Middleton of the TV network NESN tweeted that the difference in the suspensions sheds light on how bad the NFL's policies on domestic abuse are:
This Falcons fan sarcastically notes the contrast in the suspensions of the receivers:
A Philadelphia Eagles fan also pointed out the discrepency:
Many other fans tweeted in a similar vein. This one said:
Another Atlanta sports fan stated that Hopkins can consume PEDs but the Falcons wideout can't gamble:
More and more fans took note of the contrast:
It seems everyone is in agreement:
Suspensions of Hopkins and Ridley by the NFL
In March this year, Ridley was suspended by the league after stating that he gambled on games over a five-day time frame in November last year. At the time, he was on the non-football injury list to improve his psychological health. The earliest the Falcons wideout can apply for reinstatement is Feb. 15, 2023.
Hopkins was suspended six games by the league for violating its performance-enhancing drugs policy. The drug test that came back positive was taken in November last year.
The Cardinals franchise were very much aware of this, which could explain why they traded for receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown from the Baltimore Ravens during this year's NFL Draft.
Arizona finished the season 11-6 before losing 11-34 to bitter rivals and future Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. It will be very interesting to see how the Cardinals perform without their star receiver when the season kicks off.
Q. Is there a discrepancy between the suspensions of Ridley and Hopkins?
Yes
No