Josh Allen is looking to ingratiate his future wife Hailee Steinfeld into his family, just as she has been ingratiating herself into the Buffalo community. And his attempts have had fans celebrating.

Over the weekend, the Bills QB took his fiancee to the birthday party of his nephew, as evidenced by these photos posted online on Saturday:

One of the pictures sees Josh Allen holding a young child as he and Hailee pose with her sister, Nicala.

Once the images spread online, there was much joy:

"They are going to make GREAT parents," one fan claimed.

"Lucky a** nephews," another fan said.

More of the joy can be seen below:

"I like that they are normal," one praised.

"These two.....stop being so damn cute!!!" another "implored".

Josh Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, announced her engagement with Steinfeld in November last year. Allen popped the question on a beach in Malibu.

Hailee Steinfeld speaks on her relationship with Josh Allen

Speaking to PEOPLE during a recent promotional event for haircare brand Nexxus' "Get Hy" campaign, Steinfeld made a rare comment about her relationship with Allen:

"I couldn't be more excited. I'm so happy — we're so happy — and we're just soaking in every moment."

She had also given more details about their engagement announcement in a feature for Who What Wear last month:

"I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?' We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word."

Allen and Steinfeld are set to tie the knot on May 31. Allen's Bills teammate, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, shared the date during his appearance on Good Morning Football last week.

"Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal," Dawkins told Kyle Brandt on Good Morning Football. "And soon to come. May 31. It's happening."

Further information about the ceremony is unknown, with the couple keeping those details private for now.

