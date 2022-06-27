"Must be that Tom Brady influence" - Fans poke fun at NFL G.O.A.T after Tampa Bay Lightning lose Stanley Cup 

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Lightning were the subject of some ridicule after the Lightning lost to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Avalanche won the final game 2-1 and the series 4-2. Following the defeat, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Lightning.

One fan said that no team complains as much as the Lightning and that it must be Brady’s influence:

ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna I’ve never seen a team complain as much as the Lightning. Must be that Tom Brady influence. I’ve never seen a team complain as much as the Lightning. Must be that Tom Brady influence.

Another fan said there's also a hint of former NFL Philip Rivers to go with the Tampa Bay quarterback's influence:

A Denver Broncos fan said the statement was hilarious:

Jessica Zirker @ZirkerJessica ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna I’ve never seen a team complain as much as the Lightning. Must be that Tom Brady influence. I’ve never seen a team complain as much as the Lightning. Must be that Tom Brady influence. This is hilarious 🤣🤣 twitter.com/BrandonPerna/s… This is hilarious 🤣🤣 twitter.com/BrandonPerna/s…

Another Broncos fan said that the New England Patriots don't whine as much as the Lightning:

j @jigzinho twitter.com/brandonperna/s… ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna I’ve never seen a team complain as much as the Lightning. Must be that Tom Brady influence. I’ve never seen a team complain as much as the Lightning. Must be that Tom Brady influence. Nah. Not even the patriots whine this much Nah. Not even the patriots whine this much 👋 twitter.com/brandonperna/s…

This Denver Broncos fan said that the statement is 100% spot on:

Xavier Bradford @XavierB0919 spot the hell on ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna I’ve never seen a team complain as much as the Lightning. Must be that Tom Brady influence. I’ve never seen a team complain as much as the Lightning. Must be that Tom Brady influence. This right here isspot the hell on twitter.com/brandonperna/s… This right here is 💯 spot the hell on twitter.com/brandonperna/s…

Another Broncos fan asked if the Buccaneers quarterback showed the Lightning how to get more calls from the referees:

logan drobnitch @DrobnitchLogan @TBLightning Did Tom Brady show the lightning how to cry and get more calls? @TBLightning Did Tom Brady show the lightning how to cry and get more calls?

This person urged Tampa Bay fans to suck it up because they've won a Super Bowl and have the three-time NFL MVP for another season:

Vic Vega @CapitalisticPig Congratulations Colorado Avalanche! Tampa Bay, suck it up. You won a Super Bowl and have Tom Brady for at least another season. #StanleyCup Congratulations Colorado Avalanche! Tampa Bay, suck it up. You won a Super Bowl and have Tom Brady for at least another season. #StanleyCup

One fan commented that the quarterback is the richest NFL player ever and still gets free real estate in the minds of others:

Spurs Legacy 🦦 @spurs_four ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna I’ve never seen a team complain as much as the Lightning. Must be that Tom Brady influence. I’ve never seen a team complain as much as the Lightning. Must be that Tom Brady influence. Tom Brady the richest football player ever and still gets free real estate…jealous ngl twitter.com/brandonperna/s… Tom Brady the richest football player ever and still gets free real estate…jealous ngl twitter.com/brandonperna/s…

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan asserted that no team is as unlikable as the Lightning:

DDK Penguin🇺🇦🇺🇦 @PickettSeazn @BrandonPerna I have never seen a team as a team unlikeable as the Lightning. At least the Pens lost in 2018 and didn't three peat, they at least admitted they lost. The Lightning, even after losing, are still saying how this series was stolen. Its so annoying. @BrandonPerna I have never seen a team as a team unlikeable as the Lightning. At least the Pens lost in 2018 and didn't three peat, they at least admitted they lost. The Lightning, even after losing, are still saying how this series was stolen. Its so annoying.

This fan wanted to know if the head coach of the Lightning started on Wall Street while adding that privilege is a hell of a drug:

Kalen Deremo @PrincePickaxe ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna I’ve never seen a team complain as much as the Lightning. Must be that Tom Brady influence. I’ve never seen a team complain as much as the Lightning. Must be that Tom Brady influence. Didn’t their coach get his start on Wall Street? Privilege is a hell of a drug. twitter.com/brandonperna/s… Didn’t their coach get his start on Wall Street? Privilege is a hell of a drug. twitter.com/brandonperna/s…

Tom Brady supporting the Tampa Bay Lightning

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

Five-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady has supported the Lightning throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. He was part of a video package of players and personalities who wished the NHL team good luck ahead of their Game Two matchup against the Avalanche. In a video shared by the Lightning, he urged the team to bring home the Cup:

"Let's do this Lightning! Bring home the Cup! Let's go!"

#StanleyCup | #GoBolts Some special fans wanted to wish the guys good luck before Game 2

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers quarterback and fellow Lightning fans, Tampa Bay came up short. The Lightning had won the Stanley Cup the previous two seasons before their loss to Colorado.

Tampa Bay fans will have to turn to the NFL for success now and in that there is cause for optimism. With their legendary quarterback set to lead them in 2022 they are heavy favorites for the NFC South and are expected to contend not just for the NFC but the Super Bowl too.

It will be interesting to see if they can win it all in what looks like the final year for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. With the season creeping steadily closer, we only have a few more months to wait before we find out.

