"This guy REALLY wants people to know he did ayahuasca" - NFL fans tired of Aaron Rodgers' never-ending stories about doing psychedelic drugs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been on a journey of self-love and appreciation over the last two years. The back-to-back NFL MVP has seen his game go to another level and credits it to doing ayahuasca.

Ayahuasca is a plant-based psychedelic which affects a person's senses. The 38-year-old was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show" and again brought up that he has been enjoying football more since he did ayahuasca.

#PMSLive "I've been really enjoying football since I did ayahuasca.. the locker room is where the chemistry takes place" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "I've been really enjoying football since I did ayahuasca.. the locker room is where the chemistry takes place" ~@AaronRodgers12#PMSLive https://t.co/vhKosTUZWh

After the 38-year-old's chat with McAfee went viral on social media, NFL fans were quick to comment on what Rodgers had said. Many are now getting a little tired of how frequently the quarterback talks about his Ayahuasca usage.

A fan named Tay posted and said that the quarterback really wants people to know what he did.

'This guy REALLY wants people to know he did ayahuasca."

It is clear that the journey the 38-year-old has been on over the last couple of years has been hugely beneficial to him. Back-to-back NFL MVP awards have seen him be the best player in the entire league and its not even close.

Rodgers aiming for third consecutive MVP award

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

For most players, winning just one NFL MVP is a serious achievement and one that they might not do again. Rodgers has won four. That shows you just how special of a player he is.

The 38-year-old, though, has failed in the last two NFC Championship games, both at Lambeau Field. He still has just the one Super Bowl ring to his name. This is something that, for many, is still a knock on him.

In the last three seasons with Rodgers under center, the Packers have gone 13-3 in the regular season. His stats during those seasons are unprecedented.

In 2019, he threw for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and just two interceptions. In 2020, he bettered that, throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Last year, he was just as good, throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Whether the use of ayahuasca can be attributed to his sensational form is not known, but it certainly hasn't hindered him on the football field.

With a different look offensively in 2022, Rodgers will be without Davante Adams. He is going to have to rely on others like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and others to get that elusive second Super Bowl ring.

