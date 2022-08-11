"Hopefully not something to do with his mom" - NFL fans fear if Tom Brady's absence is down to mom Galynn's health

Quarterback Tom Brady rarely misses this time of the season in training camp as the regular season gets closer. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was absent from the team’s practice, leading to various speculations. One such reason could be the health of his mother, Galynn Brady. NFL fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the three-time NFL MVP’s absence.

Many fans feel that the Buccaneers quarterback's absence is related to his mother's health or a personal family matter:

The quarterback had already missed two practices over the past week for Tampa Bay before his absence from the team's most recent practice. Head coach Todd Bowles stated that the 45-year-old will not be back with the team in the near future. Bowles declared that his starting quarterback would be out until after the Buccaneers' second preseason game versus the Tennessee Titans.

In the same press conference, Bowles said that it was a decision prior to training camp to let the quarterback handle a personal matter, saying:

"This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp. Knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games, he didn't want to take away reps from Blaine (Gabbert) and Kyle (Trask), as well as (Ryan Griffin), as far as going into these next two games."

Tom Brady's mom Galynn Brady is a cancer survivor

Tom Brady's mother Galynn (r) and the QB (r)

In 2016, Galynn Brady was diagnosed with breast cancer and myeloma and it took a bit of a toll on her son. She quickly started to get treatment, which ultimately meant a tough period of chemotherapy.

The then-New England Patriots quarterback offered a self-examining memory from that time, saying:

“I tried to remain poised and say, ‘Don’t worry, mom, we’re going to get through it,'” “And then I automatically — maybe it’s a little bit of a toughening up that I’ve had, but maybe I’m not the most empathetic or sympathetic — I’m trying to solve it."

He went on to say:

“I’m saying, ‘Mom, come on, this is what we’ve got to do, we’ve got to send you to this person, or this person,'” “We’re going to fix this.”

A year later, Galynn beat cancer. As we don't know if his mother's health is an issue once again, we are sending out the best to the quarterback and his family.

Edited by James Meyers