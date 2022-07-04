"Take it easy on the Avocado tequila" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady's latest viral cryptocurrency post

Tom Brady is one of many NFL players who are in love with cryptocurrency, as he showed in a recent post on Twitter. In an advert, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen wielding a flamethrower. He used it to melt down a block of ice to reveal a crypto coin.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback’s viral Twitter post.

This fan tells the Tampa Bay quarterback to take it easy on the avocado tequila:

Attorney and media personality Manny Alicandro likes the commercial and the timing looks off as the quarterback is torching the crypto markets:

Manny Alicandro @Manny_Alicandro @TomBrady @FTX_Official Great commercial. Timing is a bit off as it looks like TB is torching the crypto markets… @TomBrady @FTX_Official Great commercial. Timing is a bit off as it looks like TB is torching the crypto markets…

One person wants to know how hard you can cringe at something before collapsing in on yourself like a neutron star:

Alexandra Gallant @GallantDesigner Tom Brady @TomBrady I’m around if anyone needs me for their 4th of July barbecue. Fire it up @FTX_Official I’m around if anyone needs me for their 4th of July barbecue. Fire it up @FTX_Official 🇺🇸🔥 https://t.co/Gd27fcN5fx How hard can you cringe at something before you collapse in on yourself like a neutron star just asking for a friend twitter.com/TomBrady/statu… How hard can you cringe at something before you collapse in on yourself like a neutron star just asking for a friend twitter.com/TomBrady/statu…

Another fan said that the video is appropriate because you'd be essentially setting your money on fire if you put in crypto:

Max Berger @maxberger Tom Brady @TomBrady I’m around if anyone needs me for their 4th of July barbecue. Fire it up @FTX_Official I’m around if anyone needs me for their 4th of July barbecue. Fire it up @FTX_Official 🇺🇸🔥 https://t.co/Gd27fcN5fx This is a great ad because if you put your money in crypto you’re essentially setting it on fire. Helpful visualization. twitter.com/tombrady/statu… This is a great ad because if you put your money in crypto you’re essentially setting it on fire. Helpful visualization. twitter.com/tombrady/statu…

Crypto writer Jacob Silverman asserts that the video is an accurate depiction of the current state of crypto markets:

A New England Patriots fan wants the quarterback to come to his barbecue, saying he wil even make some avocado ice cream:

Here, a fan commented that Bitcoin is going down in flames:

A Buffalo Bills fan says that the Buccaneers quarterback is always self-deprecating and never too serious:

Another fan noted that you just can't hate the seven-time Super Bowl champion:

A Cleveland Browns fan thinks he is having too much fun:

Tom Brady's history with Cryptocurrency

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen each took an undisclosed equity share in the crypto exchange platform FTX Trading Ltd. back in June last year. Under the agreement with the platform, the five-time Super Bowl MVP became an FTX ambassador. Bündchen took on the part of environmental and social initiatives adviser. The couple received an unnamed amount of cryptocurrency in the deal as well.

In July 2021, the quarterback launched Autograph, a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform that brings together well-known brands from sports, entertainment, fashion and pop culture to make digital collectibles.

As for the football career, Brady will enter his 23rd season in the NFL in 2022 and his third with the Buccaneers. We'll see if the 44-year-old can get Tampa Bay back to the Super Bowl once more in the upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far