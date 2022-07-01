"Why does he look like he's melting?" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady's shirtless pics from vacation in Italy 

Tom Brady is currently vactioning in Italy. He is enjoying some rest before training camp gets into gear next month. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is still putting in the work as he’s been photographed working out shirtless on a stationary bike and getting some sparring in with his son. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on him being shirtless while on vacation.

This fan wanted to know why it looks as though the quarterback is melting in the photos:

Doctordirtc @doctordirtc @TMZ why does he look like hes melting @TMZ why does he look like hes melting https://t.co/B4Rqzg4rAS

Another fan feels that they look a billion times better than the Buccaneers quarterback, stating that he looks 65:

SpaceForce @SpaceForceSpac1 @TMZ What??? I am 55. I have never played any professional or college sports. I look 1,000,000,000 times better than this dude. He looks 65. What the fuck??? TB12 has to be about making money. @TMZ What??? I am 55. I have never played any professional or college sports. I look 1,000,000,000 times better than this dude. He looks 65. What the fuck??? TB12 has to be about making money.

Here, this fan stated that the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still on the grind, even on vacation:

A fan of the Tampa Bay signal-caller said she loves him:

Bleu🤍 @skyynotsky___ TMZ @TMZ Tom Brady is clearly prepping for his NFL season while on vacation in Italy -- hitting workouts on a yacht with no shirt on. tmz.com/2022/06/30/tom… Tom Brady is clearly prepping for his NFL season while on vacation in Italy -- hitting workouts on a yacht with no shirt on. tmz.com/2022/06/30/tom… love my qb🫶🏾 twitter.com/tmz/status/154… love my qb🫶🏾 twitter.com/tmz/status/154…

Another fan wants to know if this is procrastination by the quarterback while on the yacht:

A Denver Broncos fan urged the three-time NFL MVP to put his shirt back on:

SS @thegift786 @TMZ_Sports He should put his shirt back on @TMZ_Sports He should put his shirt back on

This Brady and New England Patriots fan loved the photos of the quarterback:

Corbett @corbs872 TMZ @TMZ Tom Brady is clearly prepping for his NFL season while on vacation in Italy -- hitting workouts on a yacht with no shirt on. tmz.com/2022/06/30/tom… Tom Brady is clearly prepping for his NFL season while on vacation in Italy -- hitting workouts on a yacht with no shirt on. tmz.com/2022/06/30/tom… 🤤🤤🤤 twitter.com/TMZ/status/154… 🤤🤤🤤 twitter.com/TMZ/status/154…

A fan says good for the quarterback to go shirtless:

Simply put, this fan doesn't care about the quarterback's shirtless pictures:

A Carolina Panthers fan says the quarterback is working out in f***ing Italy on a yacht:

Hurricane Hugo @JHugo13 Tom Brady working out for the next season on a fucking yacht. IN FUCKING ITALY. 🤣🤣 Tom Brady working out for the next season on a fucking yacht. IN FUCKING ITALY. 🤣🤣

Tom Brady and his vacation in Italy

Brady sparring with one of his sons on the yacht. Source: TMZ

The 44-year-old superstar quarterback was seen on a yacht in Italy in the city of Portofino, getting into a hardworking sweat session, boxing shirtless and also working out on a stationary exercise bike.

He's currently on vacation in the Italian city with his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen and his three children, sons John and Benjamin, along with daughter Vivian Lake.

The 2022 season will be the 23rd for Brady and his third with Tampa Bay. After initially retiring in February this offseason, he decided to return in March. Last season, the two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year led the NFL in passing yards (5,316 yards) and touchdowns (43).

Tampa Bay came up short in their quest to be back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 2021, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Let's see if the three-time All-Pro can make it to his 11th Super Bowl in the 2022 season with the Buccaneers.

