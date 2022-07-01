Create
Notifications

"Why does he look like he's melting?" - NFL fans react to Tom Brady's shirtless pics from vacation in Italy 

Tom Brady shirtless on vacation in Italy. Source: TMZ
Tom Brady shirtless on vacation in Italy. Source: TMZ
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Jul 01, 2022 12:14 AM IST

Tom Brady is currently vactioning in Italy. He is enjoying some rest before training camp gets into gear next month. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is still putting in the work as he’s been photographed working out shirtless on a stationary bike and getting some sparring in with his son. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on him being shirtless while on vacation.

This fan wanted to know why it looks as though the quarterback is melting in the photos:

@TMZ why does he look like hes melting https://t.co/B4Rqzg4rAS

Another fan feels that they look a billion times better than the Buccaneers quarterback, stating that he looks 65:

@TMZ What??? I am 55. I have never played any professional or college sports. I look 1,000,000,000 times better than this dude. He looks 65. What the fuck??? TB12 has to be about making money.

Here, this fan stated that the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is still on the grind, even on vacation:

@TMZ The Goat will grind even on a graze

A fan of the Tampa Bay signal-caller said she loves him:

love my qb🫶🏾 twitter.com/tmz/status/154…

Another fan wants to know if this is procrastination by the quarterback while on the yacht:

@TomBrady @NFL Is this the procrastination while you are on the yacht Tommy? twitter.com/tmz/status/154…
youtube-cover

A Denver Broncos fan urged the three-time NFL MVP to put his shirt back on:

@TMZ_Sports He should put his shirt back on

This Brady and New England Patriots fan loved the photos of the quarterback:

🤤🤤🤤 twitter.com/TMZ/status/154…

A fan says good for the quarterback to go shirtless:

@TMZ Good for him. 👏👏

Simply put, this fan doesn't care about the quarterback's shirtless pictures:

@TMZ Who the f cares.

A Carolina Panthers fan says the quarterback is working out in f***ing Italy on a yacht:

Tom Brady working out for the next season on a fucking yacht. IN FUCKING ITALY. 🤣🤣

Tom Brady and his vacation in Italy

Brady sparring with one of his sons on the yacht. Source: TMZ
Brady sparring with one of his sons on the yacht. Source: TMZ

The 44-year-old superstar quarterback was seen on a yacht in Italy in the city of Portofino, getting into a hardworking sweat session, boxing shirtless and also working out on a stationary exercise bike.

He's currently on vacation in the Italian city with his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen and his three children, sons John and Benjamin, along with daughter Vivian Lake.

The 2022 season will be the 23rd for Brady and his third with Tampa Bay. After initially retiring in February this offseason, he decided to return in March. Last season, the two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year led the NFL in passing yards (5,316 yards) and touchdowns (43).

Also Read Article Continues below
youtube-cover

Tampa Bay came up short in their quest to be back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 2021, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Let's see if the three-time All-Pro can make it to his 11th Super Bowl in the 2022 season with the Buccaneers.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...