"Embarrassing franchise," "League has to step in": NFL fans trash Bears for unprepared field conditions for MNF vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears have been one of the most dysfunctional franchises in the NFL since their legendary Super Bowl run in 1985, and that can largely be attributed to the much-maligned ownership of the McCaskeys.And another example of that emerged on Monday, as local radio host Chris Hawkey uploaded this video of workers at Soldier Field leveling the playing surface mere hours before that night's game against the Minnesota Vikings:And there was much anger towards the organization:Mr. Garlic @AlainGarlicLINKTHEYVE HAD 11 MONTHS TO GET READY FOR THIS SINCE THEIR SEASON IS NORMALLY OVER BY OCTOBER EMBARRASSING ASS FIELD AND FRANCHISEMatt_c @CMattc541598201LINK@Chris_Hawkey @SoldierField @Vikings There will be injuries tonight because of field conditions 😡Peter Bukowski @Peter_BukowskiLINKThe NFL has to step in with Soldier Field. This is an embarrassment and it’s been like this forever.&quot;The NFL needs to hold owners accountable. ...Do better!!!&quot; one demanded.&quot;Can I bet on a player popping an achilles tonight?&quot; another &quot;inquired&quot;.&quot;Kevin (O'Connell) better be screaming at these boys about cleat selection,&quot; another hoped.There is one explanation for the poor quality of the surface. Between August 28 and September 1, Soldier Field hosted an unprecedented five straight nights of concerts.Oasis kicked off that stretch, followed by My Chemical Romance, The Lumineers, System of a Down, and Avenged Sevenfold, in that order.Compounding the situation was the fact that, unlike most other NFL stadiums, Soldier Field is not owned by the team that plays in it. Rather, it is owned by the Chicago Park District, which is under the jurisdiction of the municipal government.