The Chicago Bears were responsible for one of the biggest shocks of the 2025 draft. The team was rumored to move up in the first round, but after no deal was completed, Ben Johnson's team added Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the No. 10 overall pick.

During the offseason, Chicago made a point to rebuild their offense. The interior of the offensive line was entirely changed, and Johnson, the new head coach, comes from an offensive background. The addition of Loveland continues to help Caleb Williams' development, giving the second-year quarterback a new weapon to work in the middle of the field.

NFL fans, however, were not convinced by Loveland's pick in the top 10. With Penn State's Tyler Warren still available, fans couldn't understand the reasons why the Bears decided to select a different tight to the one considered the best in the class:

"Not even the best TE on the board, lmao," one fan said.

"Love him as a Michigan fan. That being said, that’s quite a reach. Warren is by far the best tight end on the board," another fan said.

"Oh my God, they completely flipped the board and took him instead of Warren," one fan added.

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles defends Colston Loveland's pick

Poles seemed to be ecstatic with Loveland joining the roster. Although the Bears reportedly explored a move up for running back Ashton Jeanty, QB Caleb Williams still received a nice addition to aid his development.

I think if you look historically, the impact tight ends have had on young quarterbacks is pretty big. So, now he has two of them. Plus, the other guys that we have on the outside and then the backfield," Poles said. "So I think it's going to be really important and like I said, when you talk about 12 personnel, you got to match that with usually bigger guys.

The Bears already have Cole Kmet on the roster, but based on Ben Johnson's offensive schemes in Detroit, the team is set to change to use more 12 personnel on their formations. This would allow Kmet and Loveland to form a formidable duo in the middle of the field.

What did you make of the Chicago Bears drafting Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

