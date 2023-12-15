Brandon Staley's Los Angeles Chargers have had a massive downfall in 2023.

Fresh off returning to the playoffs last season, they were expected to make a massive leap towards title contention this time, thanks to a stacked offensive core of Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, as well as linebacker duo Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, and top safety Derwin James. But instead, they have fallen to 5-8, ahead of only the Las Vegas Raiders — their opponents in tonight's game.

Speaking of the Raiders, they dominated the first half to the tune of six touchdowns (four courtesy of rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell) and three forced fumbles.

Amazon Prime, the broadcaster of TNF, recently mocked the Chargers by sharing a definition of the word "chargering."

The Chargers were relentlessly trolled after the shot appeared.

Might Chargers fire head coach Brandon Staley after rout in Vegas?

Such a dismal performance by the Los Angeles Chargers has their fans wanting Brandon Staley gone.

Besides generally disappointing play, they have also suffered the loss of star quarterback Justin Herbert, who broke his right index finger against the Denver Broncos and subsequently underwent season-ending surgery. His fellow Pro Bowlers Corey Linsley and Joey Bosa are also sitting on the injured reserve, hurting their chances more.

For Sports Illustrated's Ricardo Sandoval, it should mean the end of their head coach's journey.

"Staley's tenure with the Bolts has been nothing short of disappointing, with issues plaguing the team from top to bottom. Despite the abundance of talent acquired over the years, the Chargers have failed to meet expectations and have consistently fallen short."

"Moving forward, the Chargers need a leader who can instill confidence and guide the team to meaningful improvement and results."

Sandoval's colleague Jeremy Brener, meanwhile, believes the decision may be taken as early as before Christmas Eve when they welcome the Buffalo Bills:

"If the Chargers are going to fire Staley this offseason, they may as well decide to pull the trigger now when the team has some extra time off ahead of their game on Dec. 24 against the Bills."

In the meantime, the Raiders scored yet again, this time via a trick play involving wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and DaVante Adams:

However, the Chargers have finally gotten onboard via Joshua Palmer:

