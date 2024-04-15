Daniel Jones invited comparisons to Adam Gase after a press conference, ostensibly about his return to the Giants, went viral for all the wrong reasons. The New York quarterback was seen answering questions with a wide-eyed expression that looked unnatural.

While it is likely due to him having to peer into his screen on a video call to see who was asking him the question among multiple reporters present, the effect was indeed comical. Another possibility could have also been due to him having to take medications during his rehab which has various side effects.

NFL fans were all over him and unflattering comparisons ranged from comparisons to Adam Gase to other memes. Here are some of the reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Others were even less charitable and insinuated that the Giants quarterback was high and joked that Daniel Jones should lay off whatever he had taken prior to appearing like this.

"Either that man just snorted the FATTEST line or someone need to check on him"

"Man looks like he just took a drink of a can full of ecstasy"

Others compared this hilarious reaction to what some fans of other teams might have had when their star players got into difficult situations. Henry Ruggs's case while playing the Las Vegas Raiders and Rashee Rice's recent tribulations as a Kansas City Chiefs player found mentions.

"All Chiefs fans when they heard Rice got in a car accident"

"Raiders fans when Ruggs got in his accident"

Daniel Jones hopes to be ready for Giants training camp as pressure builds on QB to not emulate Adam Gase

Daniel Jones' facial expressions distracted from the substance of the meeting where it was asked when he planned to get back on the pitch. He missed the end of last season after rupturing an ACL in his right knee. But his performance prior to that in the six games he started was poor and the team had a 1-5 record in that span.

Because he had signed a contract worth $160 million deal with the Giants last offseason, after having led the team to the playoffs and overcome the Minnesota Vikings away from home in the Wild Card Round, the expectations were high. But to say that he did not live up to them would be an understatement.

That has seen various mock drafts hypothesize that the Giants will select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. They have the sixth overall pick and players like J.J. McCarthy or Bo Nix might still be available at that stage. Ironically, Daniel Jones himself was selected at the same spot in the 2019 NFL Draft and should, therefore, know that his job is not safe.

Even if he returns, he will not have the support of running back Saquon Barkley because the running back took off to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. Part of the reason for his departure was the Giants' refusal to give him a big contract last season and choosing to give Daniel Jones one.

Add in the recent arrival of Drew Lock as his presumptive backup, but who will be challenging him for the starting spot, and the Giants quarterback really needs to show his worth this season. That involves him returning to the field as soon as he can and his current target of targeting the training camp sounds like a good idea so that he can show that he is still the best quarterback on their roster.

If Daniel Jones does not, then the comparisons to Adam Gase will not be limited to fans on X. The former New York Jets coach has not worked in the NFL since leaving the organization in 2020. Adam Gase is proof that it is very hard to return in a league that always has new talent coming through.

