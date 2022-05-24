"Keep him out the massage parlors" - NFL fans troll Deshaun Watson after Browns QB posts image with new teammates in Bahamas

Deshaun Watson was trolled by NFL fans after recently sharing photos of him and his Cleveland Browns teammates during their highly publicized trip to the Bahamas. Baker Mayfield's exclusion from the trip was an infamous headline in the aftermath of the news that Watson was taking his teammates to the Caribbean.

Now, fans are unhappy after seeing Watson, who received a fully guaranteed $230 million contract extension after leaving the Houston Texans, out and about while dealing with the legal ramifications of 22 lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

These NFL fans took aim at Deshaun Watson for the accusations against him:

Blake @SteelersMafiaa @WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate Kareem Hunt is his role model bro I think he'll be fine

This led down the rabbit hole of making similar comments about Ben Roethlisberger as well, considering the former Steelers quarterback's own sexual assault accusations back in 2009 where he was accused of raping a worker at a Nevada hotel and casino resort:

This NFL fan thinks Browns fans who gave Roethlisberger hell the last decade are due for their reckoning:

Terry Forever @TrMc1aur1n @FeedNajee @WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate Dudes makes big Ben, who browns fans spent the last decade an a half crucifying, look like a saint

Some have begun the process of guilting the 'Dawg Pound' for the team's aggressive trade and re-signing of Deshaun Watson:

caleb 🏄🏼‍♂️ @calebgoodin5 @WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate because y'all traded for a sexual deviant and gave him the most guaranteed money ever. browns are a walking L

Then again, some don't feel like participating in any joking around regarding this subject:

Golo @GoloFromKyotoo @WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate Jokes? He was accused of sexually assaulting 22 women and you're worried about the jokes. My god

These fans think that Cleveland are receiving instant karma from their quarterback decision:

Deshaun Watson may not start for the Browns in Week 1

It would be highly on-brand for the Browns not to have their recently acquired and highly compensated signal-caller in Week 1 because of a suspension for something they were completely aware of when they acquired the said quarterback.

Deshaun Watson could end up sitting out the first several weeks of the season if the NFL imposes any punishments for his misconduct off the field and the media firestorm that ensued.

According to Sports Illustrated, two additional depositions will happen from June 21st to June 23rd. There is allegedly an agreement to pause civil cases on July 1st until after the NFL 2022 season. This would force the league to decide before September or wait until before the 2023 season to issue a suspension, though the latter scenario is unlikely.

If Watson is unavailable for Week 1 of the season, either Jacoby Brissett or Josh Dobbs is expected to fill in. Baker Mayfield may have played his final snap in Cleveland irrespective of whether he's still on the roster or not come September.

