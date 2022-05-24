×
Create
Notifications

"Keep him out the massage parlors" - NFL fans troll Deshaun Watson after Browns QB posts image with new teammates in Bahamas

Deshaun Watson was trolled for his poor off-field behavior
Deshaun Watson was trolled for his poor off-field behavior
Andrew Hughes
Andrew Hughes
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 24, 2022 09:17 PM IST
News

Deshaun Watson was trolled by NFL fans after recently sharing photos of him and his Cleveland Browns teammates during their highly publicized trip to the Bahamas. Baker Mayfield's exclusion from the trip was an infamous headline in the aftermath of the news that Watson was taking his teammates to the Caribbean.

youtube-cover

Now, fans are unhappy after seeing Watson, who received a fully guaranteed $230 million contract extension after leaving the Houston Texans, out and about while dealing with the legal ramifications of 22 lawsuits accusing him of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

These NFL fans took aim at Deshaun Watson for the accusations against him:

@WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate And there's the rub.
@WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate Keep him out the massage parlours Tommy
@WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate Kareem Hunt is his role model bro I think he’ll be fine

This led down the rabbit hole of making similar comments about Ben Roethlisberger as well, considering the former Steelers quarterback's own sexual assault accusations back in 2009 where he was accused of raping a worker at a Nevada hotel and casino resort:

@FeedNajee @WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate Lol keep ben out of bathroom stalls.....

This NFL fan thinks Browns fans who gave Roethlisberger hell the last decade are due for their reckoning:

@FeedNajee @WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate Dudes makes big Ben, who browns fans spent the last decade an a half crucifying, look like a saint

Some have begun the process of guilting the 'Dawg Pound' for the team's aggressive trade and re-signing of Deshaun Watson:

@WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate The biggest joke will always be the browns.
@WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate because y’all traded for a sexual deviant and gave him the most guaranteed money ever. browns are a walking L

Then again, some don't feel like participating in any joking around regarding this subject:

@WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate Jokes? He was accused of sexually assaulting 22 women and you’re worried about the jokes. My god

These fans think that Cleveland are receiving instant karma from their quarterback decision:

@WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate Deserved
@WatsonsDawgs @MySportsUpdate its deserved

Deshaun Watson may not start for the Browns in Week 1

It would be highly on-brand for the Browns not to have their recently acquired and highly compensated signal-caller in Week 1 because of a suspension for something they were completely aware of when they acquired the said quarterback.

youtube-cover

Deshaun Watson could end up sitting out the first several weeks of the season if the NFL imposes any punishments for his misconduct off the field and the media firestorm that ensued.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Sports Illustrated, two additional depositions will happen from June 21st to June 23rd. There is allegedly an agreement to pause civil cases on July 1st until after the NFL 2022 season. This would force the league to decide before September or wait until before the 2023 season to issue a suspension, though the latter scenario is unlikely.

If Watson is unavailable for Week 1 of the season, either Jacoby Brissett or Josh Dobbs is expected to fill in. Baker Mayfield may have played his final snap in Cleveland irrespective of whether he's still on the roster or not come September.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Was trading for Deshaun Watson a mistake for Cleveland?

Yes

No

Edited by Piyush Bisht
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी