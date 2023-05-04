Deshaun Watson, the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, has had a rocky start to his career with the franchise. After being suspended for 11 games last year due to highly publicized incidents, Watson finally returned to the field for the Browns, but failed to impress.

However, with a chance to have a full preseason with his team and restore his reputation, things were looking up for Watson...until an old video from June of 2022 surfaced online, showing him being pulled over by police for speeding.

Fans immediately took to social media to criticize him.

"He was probably speeding off to a new massage parlor."

Other NFL fans have their thoughts on Watson being pulled over for speeding, with many trolling the quarterback in brutal fashion.

Not Jake 🥷🏻 @CincyHub @PickensBurgh He just wanted to go to the Detroit massage parlors as quickly as possible @PickensBurgh He just wanted to go to the Detroit massage parlors as quickly as possible

DILLIGAF. @DONT_H808 @PickensBurgh Give him a break, He was prolly running late for a massage appointment… 🤣 @PickensBurgh Give him a break, He was prolly running late for a massage appointment… 🤣

OvershadowBass @Bigden1978 @PickensBurgh Must of been late for a massage. @PickensBurgh Must of been late for a massage.

austin baker @BurghXborn @PickensBurgh Probably speeding away from the massage parlor. Not a good look @PickensBurgh Probably speeding away from the massage parlor. Not a good look

Despite the video being old, fans were quick to jump on the opportunity to criticize Watson once again, proving that he just can't seem to stay out of the headlines.

Deshaun Watson hoping for bounce-back year in 2023

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Watson played the last six games for the Browns following his suspension being over, and while he had been out of the game for a while, there were high expectations for some.

But in reality, with no football in over a year, there was always going to be rust and that is exactly how it played out. In his six games, Watson went a respectable 3-3 with wins against the Texans, Baltimore and the Commanders.

He finished with 1,102 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions, completing 58.2 percent of his passes. Not terrible, but not great either.

With a full preseason to get his feet underneath him and a drive to improve, Browns fans are hoping to see the 2020 version of Deshaun Watson, the one they believe can take their team to new heights.

However, with a tough division featuring the Ravens and Bengals, Cleveland and Watson will face an uphill battle to make it to the postseason. If Watson can return to his former level of play, though, the league could be in for a surprise regarding what the Browns are capable of in 2023.

