"Colin Kaepernick was never raided by the FBI" - NFL fans troll Donald Trump over recent raid by FBI

Despite not being an active member of the NFL for six years, Colin Kaepernick still has quite the following. He became a free agent in 2016 and has barely been on the football pitch since then, but given what he did to receive that treatment, there are plenty of supporters for the former 49er. The latest piece of news is proof of that.

The FBI raided former president Donald Trump's home a few days ago, which typically indicates at least the suspicion of wrongdoing.

Twitter users were quick to compare former president Trump to the ex-49ers quarterback.

As hated as Kaepernick might have been by many, no organization suspected him of criminal activity, a point that one football fan brought up.

Don Lewis @DonLew87 Colin Kaepernick was never raided by the FBI. Colin Kaepernick was never raided by the FBI.

One fan responded with support for Kaepernick's return to the NFL.

Mibya @Mibya3 @DonLew87 So can a team please pick up Colin Kapernick…I wish NFL would please do the right thing @DonLew87 So can a team please pick up Colin Kapernick…I wish NFL would please do the right thing

One pointed out precisely what they thought the raid meant.

Another was just reminded of how frustrating Kaepernick's situation was.

Andrew Collins @AndrewC66721154 @DonLew87 Now there is a man who was persecuted for doing the most simple protest. That is how delicate these people are. @DonLew87 Now there is a man who was persecuted for doing the most simple protest. That is how delicate these people are.

One NFL fan wasn't so sure the FBI wasn't at least watching the former quarterback.

Aldo the Apache @rnd868 @DonLew87 i'm sure he has had tabs kept on him though by FBI and CIA. just like MLK and Malcolm X and any Black Panther. @DonLew87 i'm sure he has had tabs kept on him though by FBI and CIA. just like MLK and Malcolm X and any Black Panther.

Another said they would support the football player for president.

Not everyone agreed with the initial post, though.

JohnnyReb @JohnnyReb911 @DonLew87 Serious question. What exactly does that mean? Neither was Tom Brady. What on Earth does that have to do with anything? @DonLew87 Serious question. What exactly does that mean? Neither was Tom Brady. What on Earth does that have to do with anything?

One believes the political leanings of the two figures are why one was raided and the other wasn't.

Others pointed out the low points in Kaepernick's career.

E @E954inAZ @DonLew87 Donald Trump has never lost a job to Blaine Gabbart. @DonLew87 Donald Trump has never lost a job to Blaine Gabbart.

Lex Luthor @LabsAit 🤡 @DonLew87 But he was laughed out if the stadium by the Raiders recently @DonLew87 But he was laughed out if the stadium by the Raiders recently 😂🤡

Kaepernick maintains that he'd like to return to the game at some point, but there's no telling if or when that might happen.

Colin Kaepernick and Donald Trump: The NFL vs. the President

Colin Kaepernick began his initial protest early in the 2016 season. That was a few months before Trump became the American president, but the demonstrations extended into his presidency.

Many other players joined Kaepernick, and it even spread to other sports, but Kaepernick was always the figurehead and, as a result, the scapegoat.

Trump addressed the controversial issue head-on when he said:

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**** off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’”

He also added that whoever did release a player for kneeling would become very popular:

“You know, some owner is going to do that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy that disrespects our flag, he’s fired.’ And that owner, they don’t know it [but] they’ll be the most popular person in this country.”

Trump's feud with the league was no secret, and Kaepernick's protest was another sore spot with the former president.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht