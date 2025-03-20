The Alabama Crimson Tide held its pro day for its top draft prospect in front of a packed house at Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Wednesday. Scouts, executives and coaches, including the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin, were in attendance to watch the program's finest talents showcase their skills ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

While several players had terrific outings, quarterback Jalen Milroe stole the show with a stellar performance. He left the attendees in awe with his sizzling speed, as he completed the 40-yard dash in only 4.40, tied for third-fastest by a signal-caller alongside Reggie McNeal. He also impressed onlookers with some terrific passes.

Milroe's stellar display should in theory have helped improve his draft stock. However, fans on social media refused to buy into the hype despite his incredible outing.

One persistent criticism was his inability to make good decisions and throw accurate passes when blitzed or put under pressure by the opposing defense.

"Put pressure on him and he folds like a lawn chair," @Valhalla73 posted.

"Good thing there’s no defense out there," @Brandonb012288 said.

"Pretty easy with no defense. He better start thinking about another position. But then again it won't matter. He will get a guaranteed multi-million-dollar contract and be done in 3 years," @gladtobeback23 predicted.

Jalen Milroe draft projection: QB expected to be a Day 2 pick

After emerging as a Heisman Trophy candidate (finishing sixth in the voting) in his first season as Alabama's starting quarterback in 2023, Jalen Milroe was expected to take a big leap in 2024 and lead the program to a deep run in the College Football Playoff. However, he had an underwhelming campaign in Kalen DeBoer's first season in charge of the Crimson Tide.

The quarterback finished with 2,844 passing yards (only 10 more than the 2023 season), 16 touchdown passes (seven fewer than he threw the year prior), and 11 interceptions (two more than in the previous two campaigns combined). His passing accuracy, yards gained per pass attempt and yards gained per pass completion were all down compared to the season before.

To his credit, Milroe rushed for 195 more yards and eight more touchdowns than in 2023. However, his deficiencies as a passer severely affected his draft stock. Fortunately for him, the 2025 draft class isn't stacked with elite quarterback prospects like last year. He's expected to be picked in the third round by a team in need of a young signal-caller to fill the backup spot on the roster.

