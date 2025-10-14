  • home icon
  "His mom dressed him like a schoolboy": NFL fans troll Jayden Daniels' pregame outfit for Commanders vs. Bears Week 6 MNF game

"His mom dressed him like a schoolboy": NFL fans troll Jayden Daniels' pregame outfit for Commanders vs. Bears Week 6 MNF game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 14, 2025 00:02 GMT
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
Jayden Daniels arrives vs. Bears - Source: Getty

Jayden Daniels has arrived for Monday's game against the Chicago Bears, but not everyone is impressed.

The Washington Commanders quarterback was seen wearing a green zip-up jacket over a white shirt and black tie and black pants. He also had sunglasses on and was carrying a black bag:

There was much mockery of him:

"Walking like 2 interceptions," one predicted.
"He’s dressed like he was the driver of the Metrobus to the stadium.🤣", another compared.
"Grown ass man with skinny legs," another's description read.

The Bears clash is a rematch of the "Hail Maryland" form last season. Daniels and Caleb Williams were rookies at the time, and the Commanders won the game via a long walk-off touchdown by the former to Noah Brown.

During practice, Daniels revealed that he was not having flashbacks to the game:

“I mean that Hail Mary ain’t gonna help us win a game on Monday, so what’s the point?”
Bears coaches weigh in on Jayden Daniels as Commanders QB returns to site of miracle win

One look at Jayden Daniels reveals a very dynamic player who is just as deadly on the ground as he is in the air. The Bears' old coaching staff was aware of this the first time they met him, yet they could not prevent him from engineering the win.

In 2025, there has been much turnover in the organization, led by a new head coach in Ben Johnson. Among the new hires to his staff is defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who reflected on the 2025 no. 2 overall pick's offensive importance:

"The engine to this thing is the quarterback and the ability of the quarterback to run the football, and that makes you play 11-on-11 football It's like back in the old days of defending the triple option, everybody's going to have a dive, quarterback, pitch responsibilities, and everybody's got to do their job on each and every one of those plays."
Johnson himself acknowledged how "dangerous" Daniels was:

“He strikes a lot of fear in opposing coaches because you look at him. You've got to account for him. ...Jayden's an extremely accurate thrower of the football. Something that I think is overlooked when you look at him because he is so dynamic with his legs."

Kickoff for the game is at 8:15 pm ET on ABC.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
