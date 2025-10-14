"His mom dressed him like a schoolboy": NFL fans troll Jayden Daniels' pregame outfit for Commanders vs. Bears Week 6 MNF game

Jayden Daniels has arrived for Monday's game against the Chicago Bears, but not everyone is impressed.The Washington Commanders quarterback was seen wearing a green zip-up jacket over a white shirt and black tie and black pants. He also had sunglasses on and was carrying a black bag:There was much mockery of him:Luke Flywalker @imotionsrt4LINK@JayDanielsMVP @NBC4Sports His mom dressed him like a schoolboy 😂😂Joey @CalebGoatQB1LINK@JayDanielsMVP @NBC4Sports Dressed up for his funeral&quot;Walking like 2 interceptions,&quot; one predicted.&quot;He’s dressed like he was the driver of the Metrobus to the stadium.🤣&quot;, another compared.&quot;Grown ass man with skinny legs,&quot; another's description read.The Bears clash is a rematch of the &quot;Hail Maryland&quot; form last season. Daniels and Caleb Williams were rookies at the time, and the Commanders won the game via a long walk-off touchdown by the former to Noah Brown.During practice, Daniels revealed that he was not having flashbacks to the game:“I mean that Hail Mary ain’t gonna help us win a game on Monday, so what’s the point?”Bears coaches weigh in on Jayden Daniels as Commanders QB returns to site of miracle winOne look at Jayden Daniels reveals a very dynamic player who is just as deadly on the ground as he is in the air. The Bears' old coaching staff was aware of this the first time they met him, yet they could not prevent him from engineering the win.In 2025, there has been much turnover in the organization, led by a new head coach in Ben Johnson. Among the new hires to his staff is defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who reflected on the 2025 no. 2 overall pick's offensive importance:&quot;The engine to this thing is the quarterback and the ability of the quarterback to run the football, and that makes you play 11-on-11 football It's like back in the old days of defending the triple option, everybody's going to have a dive, quarterback, pitch responsibilities, and everybody's got to do their job on each and every one of those plays.&quot;Johnson himself acknowledged how &quot;dangerous&quot; Daniels was:“He strikes a lot of fear in opposing coaches because you look at him. You've got to account for him. ...Jayden's an extremely accurate thrower of the football. Something that I think is overlooked when you look at him because he is so dynamic with his legs.&quot;Kickoff for the game is at 8:15 pm ET on ABC.