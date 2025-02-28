The New York Giants need a new quarterback before the 2025-26 season begins. They hold the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but might prefer to add a veteran quarterback.

After news broke out early Friday afternoon that the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford agreed to a new deal, the team is reportedly chasing Aaron Rodgers, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

"The New York Giants are now shifting their interest to Aaron Rodgers. They’ve been discussing it all week in Indy per sources," Russini tweeted.

Russini also noted that the team has been discussing it all week in Indianapolis at the combine.

Upon learning of the Giants' interest in Rodgers, fans were not thrilled to hear the news. Almost every reply to Russini's tweet showed fans saying it wouldn't be a good idea for the Giants to try to acquire Rodgers.

“This is so pathetic,” a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Aaron Rodgers going to the Giants with Daboll and Schoen both on the hot seat surely will turn out good," a fan replied.

"That offense line might be worse than the #Jets," a fan responded.

"I would deada*s quit being a giants fan. F**k this," a furious fan said.

More fans were confused about why the Giants would try to acquire a veteran quarterback like Rodgers. Some point out that the move could be made out of desperation, while others point out the terrible decision-making the franchise has had recently.

"as if being the laughing stock of the #NFL isn't enough after the Saquon debacle...," a fan replied.

"Reeks of desperation," a fan said.

"Very interesting. By interesting I mean terrible. By terrible I mean the Giants are a laughingstock," a fan said.

New York Giants' options at quarterback for the 2025-26 season

NFL: JAN 05 Giants at Eagles - Source: Getty

The New York Giants have one quarterback on their roster heading into the 2025-26. That is Tommy DeVito, who, in his two seasons with the Giants, has a 3-5 record and hasn't proven to be their franchise quarterback.

Matthew Stafford was a quarterback they were eyeing before the news came out that the Los Angeles Rams would be retaining him. Now, the rumor is that the team will chase veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Of course, Sam Darnold will be the best available free-agent quarterback, and he'll have a strong market. The Giants could look to chase him in free agency.

There's also the draft, where the Giants hold the third overall pick, being in a good position to draft either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. However, with the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans in front of them, they might not be in a good enough position to draft either Sanders or Ward.

