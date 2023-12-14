Brittany Mahomes has been at the receiving end of countless trolls and hate over the last few years. Constantly in the spotlight due to her relationship with Kansas City icon Patrick Mahomes, Brittany's popularity has continued to increase.

However, trolls continue to call out Brittany, especially over her regular social media coverage. Following a recent workday update with her children, Reddit users turned to troll Brittany, pointing out that the fitness trainer doesn't work.

A few labeled her 'obnoxious', stating how she no longer works, especially when the shoot is also at their mansion in Kansas City.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Comment byu/DiligentDoor7345 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/DiligentDoor7345 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Referring to Brittany's work as a joke, one user wrote:

"She’s such a joke. Even if we were to pretend she’s 'working' it’s not like there’s not a nanny standing by to take over once the photo op is over".

Comment byu/DiligentDoor7345 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/DiligentDoor7345 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Also bringing up her KC Current ownership, a user mentioned Mahomes and how he paid for their stake in the team:

"Her husband wrote a check so the both of them are “co owners” she shows up for photo ops but nothing with day to day operations or the team."

Comment byu/DiligentDoor7345 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Comment byu/DiligentDoor7345 from discussion inBrittanyMatthewsSnark Expand Post

Brittany's post was a small clip where she was on the couch with their two children, Sterling and Bronze.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

Brittany Mahomes continues to remain vocal with her takes on social media

Despite the ongoing turbulence on the internet, Brittany Mahomes has made it a point to express herself, never shying away from confronting people when necessary. This includes their personal family concerns as well as Mahomes' on-field performance.

Following their Bufallo Bills' 20-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Brittany stood by her husband, making sure to call out the referees of the game. Patrick was under the spotlight for his meltdown after the game, clearly agitated with the referee's decision.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

Sharing a story about the referee, Brittany called the official the 'MVP' of the game. Mahomes has also remained vocal about the situation.

Patrick's anger continued well after the game, with the two-time Super Bowl champion making his point during the postgame press conference.

"To have a flag change the outcome of the game. I've never had offensive offsides called," Mahomes said. "If it does, they warn you. There wasn't a warning the entire game. And then you make a call like that in the final minute? Another game, we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL. It's not what we want for football."

Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs will face the New England Patriots on Sunday.