"Aaron Rodgers enjoying another postseason L" - NFL fans troll Green Bay Packers star after Milwaukee Bucks lose to Bulls in Game 2 of NBA Playoffs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is never far from the headlines. This time, however, it is not from his own doing. The 38-year-old was spotted courtside at the Bucks and Bulls NBA Playoff game where the Bulls emerged victorious 114-110.

The Packers quarterback has been known to attend Bucks games with fellow teammates, including David Bakhtiari. In Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs, the quarterback was spotted next to receiver and long-time friend Randall Cobb.

Twitter account, Bulls Talk, a podcast about everything Chicago Bulls, trolled the Packers star after the game.

The account posted:

"Aaron Rodgers enjoying another postseason L."

Bulls Talk @NBCSBulls Aaron Rodgers enjoying another postseason L

Exactly what Rodgers has to do with the Bucks losing to the Bulls is not known, but it is clear that it is light-hearted banter from the Twitter account.

Others jumped in to troll Rodgers, as well, with Twitter user Scott saying he wouldn't have Rodgers in his arena during a playoff game.

Scott 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @Steelersmo85 @NBCSBulls I wouldn't have Rodgers on my arena during a playoff game in any sport.

Another Twitter user posted and said that all they see is an overrated player and Randall Cobb.

Razi🕸Khan @RealRaziKhan @NBCSBulls All i see is a overrated nfl player and Randall Cobb ..

Another user called Packers without Borders said that, if the Bears make the postseason, it will be a double doink.

A fan named Ben referred to last year's 49ers defeat in the playoffs.

A fan called Gary said it was a pleasure to take the smile off Rodgers' face.

Gary C @Chisportsfanik @NBCSBulls @NBCSBears The Bucks and Aaron Rodgers got woke tonight! Always a pleasure to take the smile off the pretty boy's face!

Another Twitter user says that Rodgers is addicted to losing in the playoffs.

vo7тage ⚡ @vo7tage @NBCSBulls This guy is addicting to losing in the playoffs. He just can't get enough of it

One Twitter user photoshopped a Bulls jersey onto Rodgers.

Another Twitter user called Nick posted and said that, like Rodgers, the Bulls will know all about first-round exits.

Nick🧀 @Almightyzurg @NBCSBulls Similar to Aaron y'all will also be first round exits

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers aim to go one better in 2022

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay

Having been bundled out of the playoffs unexpectedly by Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, the Packers will want to build on a season that saw them become the number one seed in the NFC with a 13-4 record.

The 2022 offense will look vastly different. Star receiver and Rodgers' number one target Davante Adams is now a Las Vegas Raider. While Marquez Valdes-Scantling is now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Without Adams, there is a huge hole that needs filling in the offense, and many think that Green Bay will finally select an offensive weapon in the upcoming NFL Draft.

With Rodgers under center, Green Bay will likely be favorites, such is the 38-year-old's talent, but it will be fascinating to see how he and the offense operate without Adams.

Likely to win their division, Green Bay will have a home playoff game just like they did last year, and the offense may be harder to stop for opposing defenses, given there is not just one player they know will hurt them.

Season 2022 is shaping up as a defining one for Rodgers and the franchise, and many will be watching to see how they fare without their superstar receiver.

