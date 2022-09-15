"Jackson Mahomes has competition," "There aren’t many people I hate more than this d**chebag right now" - NFL fans troll Russell Wilson over cringy TikTok video

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was beloved of just about everyone in NFL circles. But since his switch from Seattle to Denver, there has been somewhat of a backlash towards him.

Now, though, those feelings from fans have become amplified after he tried his hand at making a TikTok video. The response to this video was, well, not good. Many fans saw the video Wilson posted and gave their unflattering opinions on it.

One fan said that Jackson Mahomes now has competition.

Vote. @WTFAmerica_98 Damon Amendolara @DAonCBS I would pay any amount to watch in real time the Legion of Boom view this video together. I would pay any amount to watch in real time the Legion of Boom view this video together. https://t.co/nYpJjPZuUH Jackson Mahomes has competition twitter.com/daoncbs/status… Jackson Mahomes has competition twitter.com/daoncbs/status…

Another fan took it a step further.

WARNING: NSFW language used in tweet below.

Dean Evason Burner Account @HunterBruno56 Damon Amendolara @DAonCBS I would pay any amount to watch in real time the Legion of Boom view this video together. I would pay any amount to watch in real time the Legion of Boom view this video together. https://t.co/nYpJjPZuUH Jesus fucking Christ, there aren’t many people I hate more than this douchebag right now twitter.com/daoncbs/status… Jesus fucking Christ, there aren’t many people I hate more than this douchebag right now twitter.com/daoncbs/status…

Other NFL fans followed suit and gave their frank opinions on the quarterback's attempt to make a mark on TikTok.

www.colemancandle.co @OMGBASEDROSS @DAonCBS who makes him do these videos. cuz bro stop lmao @DAonCBS who makes him do these videos. cuz bro stop lmao

chabuddy @ChrisGGengo @DAonCBS I don’t get it. He’s he purposely being corny as a joke or does he think he’s being cool and relatable? @DAonCBS I don’t get it. He’s he purposely being corny as a joke or does he think he’s being cool and relatable?

I’ve got a feeling….. @edosch81 @DAonCBS So If Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have that dawg in them, does Russ have that chipmunk? @DAonCBS So If Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have that dawg in them, does Russ have that chipmunk?

It is clear that most NFL fans are too pleased about the Broncos quarterback venturing into the TikTok scene and it could be the first of many videos that we get to see.

Russell Wilson and Broncos endure tough start to NFL season

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

Losing in the opening week of the NFL season is not ideal. But when you face a team with whom you have played all of your professional football, in their building, it hurts a little more.

For Russell Wilson, the 17-16 loss was more about the crucial coaching decision on the last play of the game, more than how he played. Facing a fourth-and-five with little time left, rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett made the decision to take the ball out of his quarterback's hands and try a 64-yard field goal.

Denver only needed to pick up five yards, yet chose to trust their kicker more than their franchise quarterback. He completed 29 of his 42 passes for 340 yards and a 67-yard bomb to Jerry Jeudy for a touchdown, and many thought that the 33-year-old should have been given the chance to win the game.

Geno Smith led the Seahawks perfectly, completing 23 of his 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. But it was Seattle's run game that pushed Denver around with Rashard Penny, the major inflictor of pain, rushing for 60 yards on 12 carries.

With the quarterback's loss in the first game of the season, coupled with his new TikTok video, many fans are now out on him. Keep in mind that it is only one game, but Russell Wilson is not the most liked quarterback at the moment.

