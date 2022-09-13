"Denver, are you sure about Russell Wilson?" - NFL world grills Broncos QB for terrible performance vs Seahawks

Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos debut did not go according to plan in his week one Seattle homecoming. Denver were favorites heading into Monday night's clash against Seattle, however, it was the home team that emerged victorious.
For Wilson, it wasn't his best night, he regularly missed throws and there were plenty of penalties on the offensive side of the ball.
He did finish with 340 yards passing and a touchdown, but it was what happened on the last play of the game that had us scratching our heads. Faced with a fourth-and-five, Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett opted to trot kicker Brandon McManus on the field for a 64-yard field goal. Instead, what many thought Hackett would do was keep Wilson and the offense out there to convert and get closer to Mcmanus' range.
The NFL world took notice of this with Fox Sports' Undisputed Skip Bayless tweeting if Denver was sure about their franchise quarterback.
"Denver, are you SURE about Russell Wilson?"
Shannon Sharpe was not thrilled with the much-vaunted defense that he says made Geno Smith look like Patrick Mahomes.
"Broncos Def got Geno looking like Mahomes."
Former Steelers safety and analyst Ryan Clark also gave his thoughts on Denver opting for a long field goal instead of putting the ball in Wilson's hands.
Others soon followed with their thoughts on what transpired on Monday night.
It is clear that everyone is in agreement that Denver should have let Wilson try and pick up the five yards needed. Hindsight is a wonderful thing.
Wilson and Broncos lose opener to Seahawks
It certainly wasn't the way it was supposed to go and many had picked Denver to win the Monday night showdown. But as they say, that's why you play the game and the Seahawks defense which forced two goalline fumbles, deserves a lot of credit.
Wilson finished with 340 passing yards and a touchdown, while Geno Smith was super effective, finishing with 195 yards passing and two touchdowns while completing 23 of his 28 passes.
While it is only one game, people are already questioning rookie head coach Nathanial Hackett.
What a week of NFL football.