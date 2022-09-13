Who won the NFL game last night? Results from Monday Night Football between Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos

Week 1 is officially in the books after the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos played out a classic. It was Russell Wilson's homecoming of sorts as he returned to the field where he spent ten years of his career.

In a similar style to Tom Brady's return to New England last year, Wilson's return was met with fierce boos from the home crowd, which was a little surprising. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was sensational as he led his team to a superb 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

Wilson's fairy tale wasn't realized. After the loss, he returns to Denver with no win. The game was riddled with penalties and two critical goalline fumbles from the Denver offense.

Seahawks ruin Wilson's homecoming

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith started the game in sensational fashion as he led his team on a touchdown drive on the opening kickoff. At one stage in the first half, Smith was 12/12 passing for 98 yards and a touchdown as the Seahawks took it right to the Denver Broncos.

Russell Wilson wasn't without his highlight plays as he hit Jerry Jeudy with a bomb that the receiver took to the house for a 67-yard touchdown. Despite having two star receivers in Courtland Sutton and Jeudy, it was running back Javonte Williams who got the majority of catches from Wilson. He caught 11 out of the backfield for 65 yards.

The first TD for Jerry Jeudy in over 600 days. And Russell Wilson tells the Seattle crowd to 🤫🤫https://t.co/hnXmMRuncJ

Denver's running game was on point with both Williams (seven carries,43 yards) and Melvin Gordon (11 carries, 58 yards) getting good yards on the ground.

For Pete Carroll's Seahawks, Smith was clean and effective, completing 23 of his 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Smith also had six carries for 14 yards.

Smith sprayed the ball around as well, hitting eight different receivers. Star D.K. Metcalf caught seven passes for 36 yards, while Will Dissly (three rec, 43 yards, one TD) and Colby Parkinson ( two rec, 43 yards, one TD) were the most efficient. Running back Rashaad Penny was good on the ground for Seattle, running for 60 yards on his 12 carries.

It was a case of missed opportunities for the Broncos as they had more total yards, more yards per play, more first downs, 15 more plays, and won the time in possession stats.

But Denver fumbled twice on the goalline. They also committed 12 penalties for 106 yards as they lost their opening game of the 2022 NFL season.

