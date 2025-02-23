Russell Wilson filmed himself working out and practicing his quarterback skills as he was not playing. On Friday, the ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback posted it on his Instagram account (wearing yellow shoes - indicating that he is still under contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers):

"Year 14. Thank God Everyday!"

Fans did not take long to mock him, harking back to his past mistakes and calling for him to retire:

"And it's intercepted at the Goal Line."

"No lie. Though this was somebody's drunk uncle. Hang it up Russ! You had a great career."

"Good luck elsewhere."

Fans commented on Instagram.

Wilson is set to be a free agent when the new league year begins on March 12. Owner Art Rooney II and head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly want him back, but many insiders have indicated that coaches like offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and other executives prefer Justin Fields.

On Friday's episode of his eponymous show, Rich Eisen hinted at the Steelers sticking with experience over youth:

"I'll go with the guy who's gonna play for Tomlin, who hasn't had a losing season in forever. I don't know; I have a feeling they'll bring him back."

Giants touted as a potential free agent destination for Russell Wilson

Last month, citing two ex-assistants, ESPN's Matt Bowen said that it was very likely that Russell Wilson would reunite with former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll at the quarterback-needy Las Vegas Raiders. But almost a month since then, the narrative has changed.

He is now linked with the New York Giants, who are also quarterback-needy and have a top-three pick, angling for a veteran like him to play mentor to whomever they draft - just as he had been initially thought to do in Pittsburgh with Justin Fields:

"Adding Wilson would give them some security heading into the draft... Because of his diminished mobility, Wilson isn't a natural creator at this stage. But Giants coach Brian Daboll can scheme for Wilson, using a play-action-heavy approach and setting him up on vertical throws."

In 11 regular-season starts for the Steelers in 2024, Wilson completed 336 attempts for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns against five interceptions. He had 20 for 270 and two in the team's Wild Card Loss at the divisional rival Baltimore Ravens that concluded a five-game skid after a 10-3 start.

