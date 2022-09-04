"12 bathrooms and 4 bedrooms is an absolutely wild ratio" - NFL fans troll Russell Wilson and wife Ciara over their $25 million Colorado mansion

In April, Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara bought a massive mansion worth $25 million, the most expensive single-family home bought in the area in history. NFL stars are often able to purchase huge mansions in the places they reside, but it's not often they break records in the process.

Front Office Sports @FOS



20,000 sq ft.

4 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

9-car garage

Game room

Basketball court

Theater

Indoor pool In April, Russell Wilson and Ciara bought this $25M Colorado mansion — the most-expensive single-family home sold in Denver-area history.20,000 sq ft.4 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms9-car garageGame roomBasketball courtTheaterIndoor pool In April, Russell Wilson and Ciara bought this $25M Colorado mansion — the most-expensive single-family home sold in Denver-area history. 🏠➖ 20,000 sq ft. ➖ 4 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms➖ 9-car garage➖ Game room➖ Basketball court➖ Theater➖ Indoor pool https://t.co/YYEiwqzmCT

The home has a ton of features, including a basketball court, an indoor pool, a theater and so much more. That may have seemed a bit preemptive since Wilson had just landed in Denver. However, he recently signed a new contract with the Denver Broncos for five years and $242.5 million.

The contract extension ties him to Denver until 2029, which more than justifies the purchase of a mansion like this. NFL fans took notice of one interesting fact about the house, though.

The bathroom-to-bedroom ratio is a little off. NFL fans took the opportunity, as they often do, to troll the Super Bowl winner. Here are the top comments:

Zach Schmidt @thezachschmidt @FOS 12 bathrooms and 4 bedrooms is an absolutely wild ratio @FOS 12 bathrooms and 4 bedrooms is an absolutely wild ratio

Billy @billy37767989 @thezachschmidt @FOS Not really, bathroom for each room leaves 8 left. 1 by the pool, 1 by the theater, 1 by the front door, 1 in the living/family room, 1 in the basement, 1 in the game room, 1 in the office and and extra one just in case. @thezachschmidt @FOS Not really, bathroom for each room leaves 8 left. 1 by the pool, 1 by the theater, 1 by the front door, 1 in the living/family room, 1 in the basement, 1 in the game room, 1 in the office and and extra one just in case.

LeBronzo Ball @LeBronzo_Ball @FOS Basketball court is a travesty. Claustrophobic just looking at it @FOS Basketball court is a travesty. Claustrophobic just looking at it

Rashad Phillips @RP3natural @FOS You can stop by and use any of the bathrooms but we only got 4 bedrooms so you can’t stay. 🫠🤝 @FOS You can stop by and use any of the bathrooms but we only got 4 bedrooms so you can’t stay. 🫠🤝

Player To Be Named Later @CharlieChaz22 @FOS Real estate agent: if you need to shit frequently and don’t require much sleep, boy do I have a deal for you! @FOS Real estate agent: if you need to shit frequently and don’t require much sleep, boy do I have a deal for you!

That Guy @BsPops420 @FOS Just for him to get pissed at the team in 4-5 years because they aren't "building his team" and he forces his way out and sells it...I mean, it is Russell Wilson we are talking about 🤷🏻‍♂️ @FOS Just for him to get pissed at the team in 4-5 years because they aren't "building his team" and he forces his way out and sells it...I mean, it is Russell Wilson we are talking about 🤷🏻‍♂️

Shannon Hooks @S_D_Hooks @FOS Why does it only have 4 bedrooms with that much square footage @FOS Why does it only have 4 bedrooms with that much square footage

There are a lot of bathrooms, it has to be said. But it's very unlikely that the Wilsons care about that.

What does Russell Wilson's mega contract mean for the rest of the NFL?

Russell Wilson - Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos

For starters, it likely means the Broncos will be legitimate contenders in the AFC West for several years. Russell Wilson is still in his prime and is one of the top players in the league.

Being in Denver with a team ready to win now is bad news for the rest of the division. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs are all going to fight hard to win the AFC West in the upcoming season. The Raiders added Davante Adams to bolster their offense and the Chargers signed Khalil Mack to improve their defense. The Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill in a trade to the Miami Dolphins but are still Super Bowl contenders.

Wilson's new contract has also been of note to some other quarterbacks in the league. Lamar Jackson is looking for a new contract before Week 1 of the season. He figures to get north of what Wilson received since he's an MVP and only 25.

The same is true for other quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow. A few years ago, Patrick Mahomes signed a 10 year, $450,000,000 contract. He's now just the fifth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. The market is constantly changing and mega deals like this one are a key reason why.

We will see how Russell Wilson gets on in the upcoming campaign, which kicks off in under a week's time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell