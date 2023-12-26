Tommy DeVito became a football sensation after leading the New York Giants to three straight victories. That’s when the media dug up more information about him, from his fascination for his mother’s chicken cutlets to his agent, Sean Stellato, getting his 15 minutes of fame.
However, his blossoming narrative took a hit after the Giants benched him during their 2023 Christmas Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The undrafted quarterback from Illinois could not facilitate a sound offense against the defending National Football Conference champions.
Football fans react to Tommy DeVito’s benching
Giants head coach Brian Daboll has seen enough after Tommy DeVito struggled against their NFC East division rivals. Despite completing nine out of his 16 throws, he gained only 55 passing yards. The Eagles also neutralized his mobility, giving him just five rushing yards.
Compared to his previous games, this subpar performance led Daboll to put Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Meanwhile, DeVito’s benching had one NFL spectator commenting on The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov’s tweet:
“Thank god that corny storyline is finally over”
Another football fan sounded off with:
“Hype lasted longer than we thought 😂😂😂”
Here are other reactions to the Giants' quarterback swap, leading Tommy DeVito to ride the bench.