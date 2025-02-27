Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter has lofty goals for his NFL career. The two-way standout talked to reporters about his desire to continue playing both cornerback and wide receiver at the next level at the NFL combine on Thursday morning.

Hunter said that although no other player in the history of the league has ever played 100% of the snaps on both offense and defense, that doesn't indicate that he won't be able to do it.

"They say, 'Nobody has ever done it the way I do it.' I tell them, 'I'm just different,'" Hunter said.

The clip of Travis Hunter expressing his intentions to play every snap at cornerback and wide receiver quickly circulated on social media and received opinions from NFL fans. Most believe the idea of Hunter playing 100% of the snaps on both sides isn't a logical concept and would likely shorten his career.

Fans said they never wish for injuries on any players but playing every down likely will lead to injury. Another person on X said that at first, it may not be too much of a workload but eventually it will prove to be too much for Hunter to do physically.

"I don't want to see an injury derail his career playing too many snaps," one person tweeted.

"I don't know that no one does it because they can't in the short term. But long term it doesn't seem like a wise move. More snaps = more wear and tear = increased injury risk = shorter career life," another suggested.

Some questioned if any NFL teams are going to allow Travis Hunter to play both positions full time, knowing the risk behind the strategy. It remains to be seen what Hunter's future NFL team decides to do when the 2025 NFL season kicks off.

"bro will have to retire before his rookie contract is up," one person predicted.

"Even if he wants to it should be interesting to see if the team that drafts him lets him full time," another questioned.

"Lol kid needs a reality check," one person doubted Hunter could play both positions in the NFL.

Travis Hunter says Browns star WR is his inspiration

While speaking to reporters at Thursday's media availability at the NFL combine, Travis Hunter revealed who his NFL inspiration is. Hunter said that he has always admired Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and the way he plays the game, Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot tweeted.

Jerry Jeudy is not only a star wide receiver in the NFL but he also hails from the state of Florida, just like Hunter.

