A video of what appears to be Super Bowl winning quarterback Drew Brees being struck by lightning went viral Friday morning. The video shows a film crew preparing Brees for a promotional shoot for Points Bet, a sports gambling site, while thunder and lightning crash down behind him.

As it appears that the crew is ready to film the former NFL quarterback, lightning takes over the entire shot, enveloping Brees and the clip suddenly ends.

The video ends with no confirmation of whether he was struck by lightning or not. As the video went viral on Friday morning, many started to question the validity of the video. Was it just a publicity ploy or had he been struck by lightning?

Those on Twitter also questioned who would decide that this was the best promotional idea for the company. Others said that it was clear that it was a stunt because it's likely that the crew would not have been filming in that type of inclement weather. Clearly PointsBet received the type of publicity that they had intended because it is now all anyone is discussing on social media:

People are mad at Drew Brees for the lightning video? Y'all should be mad for not knowing where he was Jan. 6th

Matt Vereen @MattVereen



BREAKING: Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, reportedly struck by lightning while filming a commercial for PointsBet. Updates to come on 🧵below & @LOJSports

What a strange choice of publicity stunt by points bet - essentially faking Drew Brees's death? That's messed up.

What the hell are the odds of winning the Super Bowl and being struck by lighting in one lifetime

Jordan Cicchelli @jordancicchelli



BREAKING: Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, reportedly struck by lightning while filming a commercial for PointsBet. Updates to come on 🧵below & @LOJSports

sports news in the past 24 hours has sounded like a parody movie, wtf is going on?

C0RY @c0ry024



Drew: there is a better chance of me getting struck by lightning!







BREAKING: Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, reportedly struck by lightning while filming a commercial for PointsBet. Updates to come on 🧵below & @LOJSports

Brent Martineau @BrentASJax



If this was a publicity stunt as referenced below in thread, shame on everyone involved. That's not cool.

ESPN reporter confirms Drew Brees wasn't struck by lightning

As the morning went on, NFL fans were looking to confirm whether former NFL quarterback Drew Brees was struck by lightning. He himself didn't say anything until Katherine Terrell, the New Orleans Saints reporter for ESPN, tweeted that she had texted him herself after seeing the video.

She said that he confirmed that he was fine and didn't get struck by lightning. While this is welcome news, it still questions the thought process behind the marketing campaign with PointsBet.

"I just texted Drew Brees. He said he's good and that he did not get struck by lightning."

Katherine Terrell @Kat_Terrell
I just texted Drew Brees. He said he's good and that he did not get struck by lightning.

The promotional shoot was filmed on the Catatumbo River in Venezuela. An area known for its thunder and lightning that can occur for up to nine hours at a time. This is likely the reason why the location was chosen for this promotional ad.

After Terrell posted this to Twitter, PointsBet posted their own video to Twitter of Brees sitting on what appears to be a stretcher. He then said that he was "buzzing" from the strike and then went on to say that the site was giving away free 'lightning' passes all weekend long.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA
Time to let you in on a little fun we've had with @drewbrees guys. He's alive and well and "buzzing" for a weekend of free bets. Keep your eyes on our channels all weekend for bet drops for US vs. Netherlands, College Football and NFL.

The Tweet then confirmed that it was in fact a promotional campaign for the sports gambling website and that everyone's nervousness was for nothing.

