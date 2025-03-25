Cam Ward is continuing his quest to prove why his record-breaking 158 career touchdowns are not the only reason why he is the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. But if fans are to be asked, not all of them are satisfied with his most recent tape.

Ad

On Monday, the Miami (FL) alum threw this deep ball while on the move during his alma mater's pro day:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But not everyone was impressed, with some drawing comparisons to Zach Wilson, who did this similar throw during Brigham Young's pro day in 2021 - only to have an underwhelming pro career so far:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Their reactions can be seen below:

"Not falling for this again," one jeered.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I remember Zach Wilson made a similar throw like this before soooooo I just rather him prove it in an actual game," one hoped.

"Zach Wilson really changed the trajectory of the NFL Pro Day," one reminisced.

"Zach Wilson? Are we paying attention?" another fan pointed out the similarity.

Meanwhile, more fans expressed their lack of confidence in Cam Ward.

Ad

"I’m be honest. This isn’t impressive," another declared.

Cam Ward reveals message for Titans as 2024's worst team continues pursuit of Miami QB

The most obvious destination for Cam Ward, according to multiple draft experts, is the Tennessee Titans, who have the top pick. Under a new general manager in Mike Borgonzi, they have been wanting to replace the underwhelming Will Levis and have seemingly found the perfect replacement for him.

Ad

After pro day, the quarterback said (quotes begin at 01:44):

"I said, 'I'm solidifying it today.' And they know what I said. I made sure they heard me.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

He continued:

“They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see. At the end of the day, if they want to give me the pick or not, I’m going to be happy with whatever team I go to. I just want to play football... I’m just excited to see where I’m going to end up, so I can finally learn the playbook.”

Ad

The Titans sent their top staffers to watch Cam Ward. Besides Borgonzi, head coach Brian Callahan and offensive coordinator Nick Holz, among others were also in attendance.

The New York Giants, another of the few teams also linked to him, sent general manager Joe Schoen and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, but not head coach Brian Daboll. Meanwhile, neither head Kevin Stefanski nor general manager Andrew Berry made the trip for the Cleveland Browns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Final Free Agency Grades for AFC North teams: Bengals get B for keeping the band together, Browns get C for re-signing Myles Garrett, and more