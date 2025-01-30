NFL fans unimpressed with Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson for 'embarrassing' TikTok post on Chiefs AFC title win

Jackson Mahomes sparked widespread criticism on social media after posting a TikTok celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC championship victory on Sunday. The brother of Patrick Mahomes lip-synced to Young Money's "BedRock" while dancing in celebration.

Fans flooded X with negative reactions, shortly after the Chiefs' thrilling 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills. The post drew particular attention given Jackson's recent legal troubles, having received six months probation last year for alleged assault.

The social media backlash intensified after Jackson captioned another celebratory post from Arrowhead Stadium with "Super Bowl hates to see us coming!"

NFL fans across expressed their displeasure with Jackson's celebratory antics.

"Bro dressed like a 2009 tumblr kid with they snapback on…" another fan said.

"If I am Patrick Mahomes, I am literally paying him $1 million a year to never leave the house and never go online," a fan tweeted.

The reactions grew more pointed as the video circulated.

"How could one team be so UNLIKABLE," one fan commented.

"Please stop. This is unnecessary," another fan wrote.

"The hell did I just watch.." one fan said.

Chiefs make history despite Jackson Mahomes' social media antics

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

While Jackson Mahomes' TikTok drew criticism, the Chiefs achieved a remarkable milestone. The AFC championship game against the Bills became the most-watched in NFL history, drawing 54.7 million viewers according to Sports Business Journal.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs with an excellent performance, completing 18 of 26 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. He added 43 rushing yards and two ground scores. The victory marked Kansas City's fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons.

Jackson's social media activity extended beyond TikTok. He responded "Uhhhh ooooo!" to a post from Paige Buechele, wife of Bills quarterback Shane Buechele.

The Chiefs now stand on the brink of NFL history. They could become the first franchise to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. However, for many fans, Jackson's social media presence continues to create unwanted headlines during the team's historic run.

