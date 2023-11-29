When Bryce Young was drafted in late April this year by the Carolina Panthers, he was hailed as the savior of the struggling franchise. However, the team's woes have continued, going a disastrous 1-10 and consequently firing first-year head coach Frank Reich on Monday.

And the situation was not helped at all by this shocking revelation by owner David Tepper in a Tuesday press conference:

"Originally, we thought we were going to the No. 2 pick, and we thought we'd get CJ (Stroud). We thought the Texans were going to take Bryce. And listen, we preferred Bryce. He was our No. 1 choice. We had a lot of conviction.''

How can the Carolina Panthers salvage the Bryce Young era after disastrous 2023 performance?

The NFC South is easily the weakest of the eight NFL divisions right now, with none of its teams posting a winning record in 2022. But with Bryce Young and a decent offensive cast around him, the Carolina Panthers were expected to have a massive headstart towards posting a winning record.

But instead, even with the ongoing mediocrity within the division, they are nowhere near the playoff picture. Nevertheless, David Tepper is confident that his Heisman-winning No. 1 overall pick will be the focus of the team:

"We are totally confident in that pick."

Even worse, the Panthers' struggles are hurting not only Young, but also two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Brian Burns, who will become a free agent once the season ends. GM Scott Fitterer, and the next head coach must build around their two biggest stars to justify Tepper's comments, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:

"In a perfect world, the Panthers would like to keep Burns and pair him with a top-shelf bookend pass-rusher (Carolina looked into Washington's Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the trade deadline, for example).

"Adding a vertical threat on offense is a must. Free agent receiver Tee Higgins should be atop the priority list. He'd be a perfect complement to Young... Injuries have (also) left Carolina thin at offensive guard, a position with plenty of impact players available in 2024 free agency."

Their next game is on December 4 against Baker Mayfield's floundering Tampa Bay Buccaneers.