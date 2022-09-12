"Get Jimmy G warmed up," "Trey Lance is a downgrade from Jimmy" - NFL fans want Jimmy Garoppolo to replace young QB after 49ers' brutal loss vs. Bears

The post-Jimmy Garoppolo era for the San Francisco 49ers and Trey Lance has gotten off to the worst possible start. Many are still unsure exactly what Lance can become. On Sunday, in his first full hit-out as the starting quarterback, it was a baptism by fire.

In horrible weather, Lance and the 49ers struggled greatly, eventually losing 19-10 to Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. The danger of keeping Garoppolo on the roster this season was that if Lance has a bad game, fans would call for Garoppolo to be the starter. Well, that fear has come true.

NFL fans have called for the 49ers to replace Trey Lance with Jimmy Garoppolo, with one fan saying that Lance is a downgrade from Jimmy G.

Another fan posted that they have seen enough and it's time to get Jimmy Garoppolo warmed up.

Other fans gave their thoughts on what transpired at Soldier Field.

With the last year's starter on the roster, it was never going to take long for fans to call for Jimmy G to return. Many thought it would last longer than one game. Alas, it hasn't.

49ers struggle in post-Jimmy Garoppolo era

San Francisco 49ers v Chicago Bears

San Francisco struggled on Sunday. Despite being 7-0 up at the half, it was tough going for Kyle Shanahan's team. In the second half, the 49ers were outscored 19-3 as Fields led a superb comeback.

For Lance, his first proper start for the 49ers ended in misery. He finished the game completing 13 of his 28 passes for only 164 yards and an interception. He also had 13 carries for 54 yards, but he never really got going.

The Bears stormed home, scoring 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, in heavy rain to get their season off to a winning start. The 49ers had more total yards than the Bears, had more first downs, and had 11 more plays.

Despite all that statistical dominance, they lost on the one that mattered, the scoreboard.

Penalties also plagued San Francisco, 12 for 99 yards to be exact, even though they won the time in possession stat as well.

While it is only one game, the knee-jerk reactions have already come thick and fast. Let's not forget Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were blown out by the Saints in Week 1 of last year. Still, the Trey Lance era is off to a shaky start.

