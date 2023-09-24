Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a $210.6 million restructured contract that has taken him to the top of highest-paid players in the NFL. For a player who has now won two MVP awards and two Super Bowls, that's not something out of place.

However, his reasoning behind agreeing to restructure the contract is interesting. He did not say that he wanted more money. Instead, Mahomes explained it as an act of altruism that allowed other quarterbacks to also get the money they deserve.

Apparently, the rationale behind getting these millions were so that he would not depress the quarterback market leading to others getting paid less than they deserve.

NFL fans, though, were not buying any of that. They reckon that he got the contract because he's a great player and wanted more money for himself. They took to social media to let their feelings known.

One tweeted:

"I like and respect Mahomes. Dude is incredible, but this is so corny to say."

Here're some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes' contract breakdown: Explaining nuts and bolts of Super Bowl MVP's new deal

Patrick Mahomes has previously moved the NFL quarterback market when he signed a 10-year deal worth $450 million in 2020. That was the biggest deal of its kind at the time but has since been left behind by other contracts signed by quarterbacks on other teams.

In the current deal, Mahomes has now restructured the next four years. Beginning this season and running through 2026, Mahomes will make $210.6 million. It's the highest average annual value for a contract of that duration.

His agent, Equity Sports, has said through their CEO that they will negotiate again in 2026.

Five highest-paid NFL QBs in 2023 after Patrick Mahomes' new contract

Based on average annual value, Patrick Mahomes is not among the top five quarterbacks in the NFL based on average annual value. They're :

Joe Burrow - $55 million

Justin Herbert - $52.5 million

Lamar Jackson - $52 million

Jalen Hurts - $51 million

Russell Wilson - $48.5 million

Four of the top five got their deals this year. The Chiefs quarterback, as explained above, merely restructured his contract within the existing 10-year deal, so his annual average value is still $45 million.

However, he will earn $52.65 million in average value over the next four seasons, which puts him second-highest, behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and ahead of Lamar Jackson.

That's the more realistic comparison, as there's a non-existent to slim chance that he will take a pay cut after 2026 in line with his current deal.