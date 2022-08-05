Fans urge NFL to fire Ian Rapoport and James Palmer over 'classless' joke amid Brittney Griner prison sentence

NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and James Palmer are getting backlash for their comments about WNBA superstar Brittney Griner and her prison sentence in Russia.

Griner was sentenced to nine years for deliberately smuggling drugs into the country. NFL fans were angered by the comments of both Rapoport and Palmer and took to Twitter to state their displeasure.

Many fans have said that it's a no-brainer that the reporters should be terminated by NFL Network:

Other fans tweeted that NFL Network is at fault for the insensitive joke being made on the air:

Some fans also noted how the joke was stated off the air and pointed out the privilege that all three in the video possess:

Judge Anna Sotnikova handed out the nine-year jail sentence and fined Griner one million rubles (currency of Russia), or around $16,400. Sotnikova stated that the court took into consideration Griner's partial admission of guilt and deep regret for the action, condition of health, and charitable endeavors. Prosecutors wanted her to be sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in jail.

Before the verdict, Griner made an apology to the court and sought leniency in an emotional speech, saying:

"I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here. I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that, that is far from this courtroom."

The WNBA superstar reiterated that she has no intention of breaking any laws in Russia:

"I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws. I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime"

What did Ian Rapoport and James Palmer say about Brittney Griner?

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Source: Sports Illustrated

Palmer joked about Russian prisons, speaking on-air with Rapoport next to him:

"If Ian thinks he can survive in a Russian prison, which apparently he believes, a tackle from Nathaniel Hackett is the least of his problems."

Rapoport clarified that he and Palmer discussed Russian prisons off the air and looked very worried as Palmer disclosed their off-air conversation.

Any discussion about Russian prisons feels inappropriate, given what's happening with Griner. We'll see if NFL Network disciplines the reporters for their comments.

