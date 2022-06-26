"We need way more Kaepernick and way less Kavanaugh" - NFL fans rally for controversial star's return to football

Colin Kaepernick was brought into the discussion as NFL fans sought the return of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback into the league. Following the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, NFL fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the former quarterback making a comeback to the league.

Colin Kaepernick and taking a knee

Kaepernick taking a knee during a 49ers game. Source: The New York Times

The quarterback started kneeling after speaking to former Green Beret and Seattle Seahawks player Nate Boyer. In September 2016, he kneeled for the first time in a preseason game as San Francisco faced the then-San Diego Chargers.

Kaepernick donated $1 million of his 2016 season salary to organizations he felt could help his cause. He mentioned that he had respect for the military and that he wasn't anti-American:

"The media painted this as I'm anti-American, anti-men and women of the military, and that's not the case at all. I realize that men and women of the military go out and sacrifice their lives and put themselves in harm's way for my freedom of speech and my freedoms in this country, and my freedom to take a seat or take a knee. So I have the utmost respect for them. ..."

The quarterback spoke out against police brutality and social injustice and how these issues needed to be addressed:

"The message is we have a lot of issues in this country that we need to deal with. We have a lot of people that are oppressed. We have a lot of people that aren't treated equal, given equal opportunities. Police brutality is a huge thing that needs to be addressed. There are a lot of issues that need to be talked about, to be brought to life, and we need to fix those."

Following the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, some people could be looking to take a knee like Kaepernick did to protest what's happening in America.

