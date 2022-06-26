Create
"We need way more Kaepernick and way less Kavanaugh" - NFL fans rally for controversial star's return to football

Former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick
Modified Jun 26, 2022 07:56 PM IST

Colin Kaepernick was brought into the discussion as NFL fans sought the return of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback into the league. Following the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, NFL fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the former quarterback making a comeback to the league.

TV producer and filmmaker Morgan J. Freeman commented that there was a need for more people like Kaepernick and fewer like Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh:

We need way more Kaepernick and way less Kavanaugh.

One fan wanted the quarterback to play for the Seattle Seahawks:

@mjfree Kap to the Seahawks!

Another fan asserted that we needed everyone to be like the former 49ers quarterback and none like Kavanaugh:

@mjfree We need all Kaepernicks and NO Kavanaughs.

This fan wanted more of the quarterback:

@mjfree @RalphVillyard1 Pass me the Kaepernick, please.

Here, a fan said that one Kavanaugh was one too many:

@mjfree One Kavanaugh is one too many
Another fan said that they'd be kneeling during the national anthem, similar to what the 49ers quarterback did in 2016:

That's why I'll be kneeling during the national anthem! I won't stop 'til our democracy's restored! twitter.com/mjfree/status/…

This fan responded, cheering for the Las Vegas Raiders:

Go Vegas Raiders twitter.com/mjfree/status/…

Another fan declared that they'd be taking a knee in protest of the Roe vs. Wade verdict:

@mjfree You can bet that this old woman will be taking a knee.

One fan agreed with the sentiment of the free-agent quarterback over Kavanaugh:

@mjfree Precisely!

Another fan asked if there was any doubt about taking the former NFL quarterback over Kavanaugh:

Was there any doubt? twitter.com/mjfree/status/…

Colin Kaepernick and taking a knee

Kaepernick taking a knee during a 49ers game. Source: The New York Times

The quarterback started kneeling after speaking to former Green Beret and Seattle Seahawks player Nate Boyer. In September 2016, he kneeled for the first time in a preseason game as San Francisco faced the then-San Diego Chargers.

Kaepernick donated $1 million of his 2016 season salary to organizations he felt could help his cause. He mentioned that he had respect for the military and that he wasn't anti-American:

"The media painted this as I'm anti-American, anti-men and women of the military, and that's not the case at all. I realize that men and women of the military go out and sacrifice their lives and put themselves in harm's way for my freedom of speech and my freedoms in this country, and my freedom to take a seat or take a knee. So I have the utmost respect for them. ..."
The quarterback spoke out against police brutality and social injustice and how these issues needed to be addressed:

"The message is we have a lot of issues in this country that we need to deal with. We have a lot of people that are oppressed. We have a lot of people that aren't treated equal, given equal opportunities. Police brutality is a huge thing that needs to be addressed. There are a lot of issues that need to be talked about, to be brought to life, and we need to fix those."

Following the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, some people could be looking to take a knee like Kaepernick did to protest what's happening in America.

