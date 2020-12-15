With most fantasy football leagues deep within playoffs, the waiver wire sleepers or pickup that teams are looking for could make or break seasons. Below are three targets available in most fantasy football leagues to help carry your team to victory.

To qualify as a waiver wire sleeper, players must be less than 50% owned according to NFL.com's fantasy data.

Week 15 NFL Fantasy Football waiver sleepers and targets:

3. Washington Football Team TE Logan Thomas

Despite breaking out in a big way against the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago, Logan Thomas is still just 32.2% owned in standard NFL.com formats.

Thomas has four or more receptions in three straight games and has scored a touchdown in two of his last three starts. The Football Team tight end is one of the most targetted receivers on the team, and the Seahawks (Washington's week 15 matchup) allow the 14th-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2020. Though Thomas has become a more recognizable name, he retains his sleeper status and low ownership percentage because he still ranks below middling fantasy TEs like Jordan Reed, Jimmy Graham, and Austin Hooper.

Alex Smith to Logan Thomas! #WashingtonFootball has tied the game with 9:09 remaining.



📺: #WASvsPIT on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/aauV5qKucT pic.twitter.com/BjURHLahDn — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2020

2. New York Giants QB Daniel Jones

At first glance, Giants QB Daniel Jones is 25.4% owned for a reason. He hasn't broken 250 passing yards in his last four games and has thrown just one touchdown in that time. Jones has passed for more touchdowns than interceptions just once this year.

All that said, Jones is facing off against the Cleveland Browns defense that allows 249 passing yards per game and the sixth most passing touchdowns. If there was a team remaining on Jones' schedule that the Giants QB could throw for 250 yards and two scores, the Browns may be it. Jones is an especially enticing sleeper for two-QB leagues or teams desperate for some upside after a QB injury.

1. Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs

Rostered in 18%, started in just .5%

61.9% of the Chargers touchdowns allowed are passing touchdowns and they allow the fourth-most passing yards per game (270).

The last time the Raiders matched up against LA, Ruggs was held to no catches and just one carry for 10 yards. Since that matchup, however, the Chargers have allowed three teams to score 35+ points and even allowed the winless jets to put up 28. While Ruggs' production, as a nearly exclusive deep threat, is unreliable, he is a sleeper to target for fantasy owners looking for a playoff upset.