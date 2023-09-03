Seattle Seahawks safety and special teams player Joey Blount was fined by the NFL for his actions in last week's game. In the preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, Blount chose to celebrate his pass break-up by doing Aaron Rodgers' well-known 'discount double-check' belt celebration. He did so on the Packers' sidelines.

Rodgers has been known to do his belt celebration after scoring touchdowns. The belt check also became a vital part of his State Farm commercials.

He was given an unsportsmanlike penalty at the time and a 15-yard penalty. This week, he was fined $4,857 for the unsportsmanlike penalty.

NFL fans have questioned the reason for Blount doing Rodgers' belt celebration when he is no longer on the team. Others have questioned how he was given a penalty and a fine for his actions when others, who have done worse, weren't penalized at all.

Blount ended up leaving the game with an apparent shoulder injury later in the game. To make this situation even worse for Blount, he was waived by the Seattle Seahawks just days later.

Now, he has a nearly $5,000 fine to pay and he isn't even employed in the NFL. This has many NFL fans on Reddit calling out the National Football League.

Some say that it's ridiculous that they hand out fines for these types of situations during the preseason. Whether or not Blount decides to appeal the fine is unknown.

Was Joey Blount drafted by the Seattle Seahawks?

Joey Blount ended the 2022 NFL season with an undisclosed injury. He entered training camp this season fighting for a roster spot. Due to a shoulder injury and a surplus of secondary players, he was the odd man out at the roster deadlines. This led to the Seattle Seahawks releasing him last week.

Blount played his collegiate career at the University of Virginia. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Seattle Seahawks signed him as an undrafted free agent the following day.

After battling during training camp, Blount made the 53-man roster at the start of the 2022 NFL season. He played the season on special teams and made an impact in the 11 games he played.

He had eight tackles and a fumble recovery during last season. A late-season injury however cost him playing time and now a spot on the roster this season.