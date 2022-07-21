"Do it for the kids" - NFL's first active gay player Carl Nassib describes how he agonized over decision to come out

Carl Nassib, Michael Sam, Megan Rapinoe, Robbie Rogers, Jason Collins, Sheryl Swoopes, Billy Bean, Johnny Weir, and many others have one thing in common: they are gay athletes. There are probably more, but they haven't come out yet. Doing so for these athletes was no walk in the park.

Nassib, current free agent and former Las Vegas Raider defensive end, is the first active football player to come out as gay. There have been other gay football players, though many of them haven't come out or didn't until they were done playing.

Good Morning America @GMA



Watch the full interview here: "I just wanted to show that ... it really doesn't matter your sexual orientation." — NFL star Carl Nassib to @michaelstrahan on his decision to come out and his message to kids.Watch the full interview here: gma.abc/3cmADr2 "I just wanted to show that ... it really doesn't matter your sexual orientation." — NFL star Carl Nassib to @michaelstrahan on his decision to come out and his message to kids.Watch the full interview here: gma.abc/3cmADr2 https://t.co/qhLYgZoAat

Nassib's decision to come out was a tough one to make. In an interview with Good Morning America's Michael Strahan, he revealed how tough it was. He said in his initial coming-out video:

"I'm a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important."

Strahan asked the defensive end what it was like before he posted it. Nassib told him it took him forever to do it:

"I like stared at the phone for an hour, just looking at it and trying to hype myself up. The last thing I said was, 'You know what? Do it for the kids.' and then I pressed post."

Michael Fairbairn @TakeDownTheNRA @GMA @michaelstrahan The more people who come out, the easier it is for others to come out, and the more society will accept LGBT people because everyone will know LGBT people. We can see this in today's young people - a whopping 20% of whom identify as LGBT - who are the most accepting in history. @GMA @michaelstrahan The more people who come out, the easier it is for others to come out, and the more society will accept LGBT people because everyone will know LGBT people. We can see this in today's young people - a whopping 20% of whom identify as LGBT - who are the most accepting in history.

He told Strahan he had thought about coming out for 15 years. The decision-making was described as agonizing.

Where might Carl Nassib sign next?

The free agent defensive end has never made a Pro Bowl, but he recorded over six sacks in 2018 and 2019. He's now looking for another team to provide for.

The Baltimore Ravens represent an intriguing option. They missed out on Za'Darius Smith, one of the premier edge rushers in the league. The former Raider isn't that, but he can provide some pressure.

Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders

The Cleveland Browns can always shore up their defensive line and provide someone to potentially take advantage of the double teams that Myles Garrett inevitably will face.

The Denver Broncos traded away a defensive lineman when they traded for Russell Wilson, so they can use some depth up front.

The Jacksonville Jaguars desperately need edge help and added Arden Key to the mix. Adding Nassib would be an excellent move.

The Kansas City Chiefs defense has never been a strong suit, and pressuring the quarterback is important. That is what the former Raider does best.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Good Morning America and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far